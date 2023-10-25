The Los Angeles Rams released kicker Brett Maher on Tuesday after he cost them seven points -- two missed field goals and a missed extra point -- in their seven-point loss (24-17) to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7. Now, the Rams are in the process of working out replacements, including free agent Mason Crosby, the best kicker in Green Bay Packers history, according to an NFL Media report.

The now 39-year-old kicker played 16 seasons with the Packers from 2007 through the 2022 season. Crosby is the Packers' all-time leading scorer (1,918), all-time leader in made field goals (395), and all-time leader in extra points made (733). Crosby's 1,918 points scored, 395 career made field goals and 733 extra points made are also the most in the NFL since his debut in 2007. Green Bay let his contract expire this offseason and opted to replace him with rookie Anders Carlson, whom they drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Carlson has made eight of his nine field goals and all 12 of his extra points for the Packers this season.

Los Angeles will travel to Texas in Week 8 to face the Dallas Cowboys and one of his former head coaches in Mike McCarthy in Week 8. Crosby famously drilled a game-winning, 51-yard field goal in the 2016 NFC divisional round to eliminate the Cowboys when they went 13-3 and were the NFC's top seed in quarterback Dak Prescott's rookie year. McCarthy, Crosby's head coach for 12 seasons, has likened Cowboys rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey to "a young Mason Crosby" multiple times as a big compliment to his current kicker.