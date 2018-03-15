Ravens chase Michael Crabtree after $29M man Ryan Grant reportedly fails physical

The Ravens have eyes for Crabtree after their deal with Grant was reportedly voided

Ryan Grant emerged from Tuesday's legal tampering period of free agency as a huge winner when he agreed to sign a $29 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens after totaling fewer than 1,000 yards in his four-year career in Washington. But Grant likely won't emerge from free agency as a winner after what happened on Thursday, when Grant became a free agent again.

On Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Grant failed his physical (ankle) with the Ravens, which nullified his lucrative contract with the Ravens. Grant is a free agent, and the Ravens still need help at receiver.

That's horrific news for Grant, who will have trouble finding a team willing to give him the kind of contract the Ravens offered him. In Grant's four-year career with the Redskins, he averaged roughly 21 receptions, 246 yards, and 1.5 touchdowns per season, which comes out to career totals of 84 receptions, 985 yards, and six touchdowns. It's difficult to envision a scenario that sees another team giving Grant that expensive of deal, especially after news of the ankle injury emerged on Thursday.

When the Ravens, who are embarrassingly short on playmakers, guaranteed him $14.5 million, it seemed like a massive overpay. Now they won't be forced to commit that kind of money to an unproven player and can instead focus on their pursuit of Michael Crabtree, who got cut by the Raiders earlier on Thursday after they signed Jordy Nelson. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Ravens are "going hard" after Crabtree after missing out on Nelson while Schefter reported that Crabtree will visit Baltimore on Friday. 

In his three-year run with the Raiders, Crabtree averaged roughly 77 catches, 848 yards, and 8.3 touchdowns per season. If he signs with the Ravens, he'll immediately become their best receiver a year after Mike Wallace led the Ravens' anemic offense with 748 receiving yards.

