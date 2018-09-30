Ryan Fitzpatrick benched for Jameis Winston, who promptly throws an interception

The names may change but the results remain the same. That was Sunday's theme for the Buccaneers, one of the league's most potent offenses through the first two weeks, who now look like a group of guys who not only just met but have never played football.

It starts with Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw for 819 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception in Tampa's first two games -- both wins -- and has exceeded terminal velocity on his fall back to Earth. He threw three first-half picks against the Steelers in last Monday night's loss, and in 30 minutes of work against the Bears on Sunday, Fitzpatrick was 9 of 18 for 126 yards with no touchdowns, an interception and a passer rating of 49.8.

Khalil Mack with ANOTHER strip sack. Might as well file the DPOTY vote now. pic.twitter.com/6gXaosvO79 — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) September 30, 2018

With the Bucs trailing 38-3 at the half, it was no surprise coach Dirk Koetter benched Fitzpatrick for Jameis Winston, who is fresh off his three-game suspension. Turns out, any Tampa quarterback is capable of committing terrible turnovers. Good news: Winston went 5 of 6 on his first drive of the 2018 season. Bad news: Here's how it ended.

Four plays later, the Bears were back in the end zone to make it 45-3. For an idea of how bad a day it has been for the Bucs, the struggles of Fitzpatrick and Winston aren't even front-page news; it's that defense, which, through 35 minutes, has given up SIX Mitchell Trubisky touchdown passes.

