The Pittsburgh Steelers have been waiting all offseason for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision about his future and it looks like they might have to wait a little bit longer.

There were reports on Thursday that Rodgers would fly into Pittsburgh on Friday to potentially work out a new contract with the team, but as of Friday morning, the QB still hadn't arrived. Not only that, Steelers general manager Omar Khan has admitted he has no idea where Rodgers is.

During an interview on Westwood One's "You Better, You Bet," Khan was asked whether Rodgers would be in town this weekend.

"I don't know where, specifically, Aaron is," Khan said.

OK, so that's not great. Of course, that could mean that Rodgers is on his way to Pittsburgh, but Khan doesn't know where he's coming from. It could also mean that Khan actually has no idea where Rodgers is or if he's going to show up.

On a positive note, Khan said he's had some "good conversations" with Rodgers this offseason, after being asked whether the four-time MVP would be returning as the Steelers' quarterback.

"I can tell you that Aaron and I, and Coach [Mike McCarthy] and Aaron and Aaron's representatives," Khan said. "We've had some good conversations since the season ended and since Mike got hired. It's been positive."

Khan then circled back to where Rodgers is currently located and, once again, admitted he had no idea.

"But yeah, I don't know where he is at this moment," Khan said. "We continue to have conversations and they're positive and we had a good experience with him last year, and I think he would probably echo the same thing. Conversations continue."

Rodgers has shown throughout his career that he marches to the beat of his own drum, which might explain why the Steelers are currently in the dark about his whereabouts. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that Rodgers would be in Pittsburgh this weekend, but he also noted that a deal might not get done, so there is a chance nothing gets resolved over the next 48 hours.

"I'm not saying it's imminent that he's going to sign this weekend," Rapoport said during an interview on Good Morning Football. "There's still no deal; they still have to discuss things. When all is said and done, the expectation is that Rodgers is back with the Steelers."

Rapoport also added that the two sides will have "further discussions" to reach a deal. If the two sides are having "further discussions" about a contract, it could mean Rodgers wants to make more than the Steelers are offering. Last season, Rodgers gave the Steelers a discount by signing a one-year deal worth just $13.65 million. This year, the Steelers used the unrestricted free-agent tender, which guarantees him a 10% raise to $15 million for 2026, but he might want more than that, and if so, that could slow down the negotiation process.

The Steelers originally hoped Rodgers would sign a new deal by the start of the 2026 NFL Draft, but that didn't happen. Now, the Steelers are hoping to get him under contract before OTAs start on May 18. The fact that he's expected to be in Pittsburgh this weekend could help speed up that process, but if no one in the organization knows where he is, then it's going to be tough to get a deal done.

Last year, Rodgers didn't show up until mandatory minicamp in June. He could end up in Pittsburgh this weekend, but if he makes the Steelers wait until minicamp again, he won't be around until June 2.