WATCH: Saints pick off Tom Brady twice on same drive -- and both get called back
The Saints thought they had a pick-six of Brady -- until they didn't
The Saints have a young defense, but being young is no excuse for constantly making silly mistakes. The Saints picked Tom Brady off twice in the span of three plays in the third quarter of Sunday's game, and they never got the ball back. The first play was a ridiculous looking lob from Tom Brady that was almost taken to the house by the Saints' P.J. Williams, but after Brady made his case to the officials, it was obvious that Manti Te'o was still in the field of play as a 12th defender for the Saints.
The second was a pretty one-handed interception from Kenny Vaccaro -- that a holding penalty from Marcus Williams negated. \
Yeah, so it has been a rough day for the Saints. They gave up three passing touchdowns in the first quarter -- the first time in Tom Brady's career that he's achieved that feat. They also gave up the second- most passing and total yards in the first half in the Brady and Belichick eras. The Saints have a lot of youth on defense, and that youth that is being exploited by Brady. The real worry is that the Patriots only dressed three receivers for this game. Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola are both missing, but it doesn't seem to bother Brady.
The Saints defense is yet to record a turnover through seven quarters in 2017, and is struggling mightily. If the Saints continue to look how they've looked, it promises to be another long season for the Saints when Drew Brees is watching from the sidelines. When you're giving up firsts to Tom Brady of all people, something has to give.
