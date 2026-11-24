The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football to wrap up NFL Week 11, and fans interested in trading on the game can use the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $25 bonus after depositing $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Cincinnati has been on an offensive rampage over its last five games, while Washington is 3-5-1. Polymarket prices the Bengals at $0.72 per share to beat the Commanders. The $0.72 price per share equates to a 72% probability for Cincinnati to win. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

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Bengals vs. Commanders predictions on Polymarket

Bengals to win: 73%

Commanders to win: 28%

Bengals to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 48%, No 52%

More than 54.5 points: Yes 48%, No 52%

Bengals to win: 73%

Cincinnati has scored at least 31 points in five straight games, including 43 against Tennessee and 38 against Pittsburgh. The trio of quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins enables the Bengals to simply overwhelm the opposition with points. Notably, Cincy allowed fewer than 20 points in three of those games. Washington has topped out at 27 points over its last five games.

On Polymarket, a Bengals win is trading at 73%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Commanders to win: 28%

Washington has won two of its last three with wins over the Eagles and Giants. Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt could return for this game.

A Washington win is trading at 28% on Polymarket. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Bengals to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 48%, No 52%

The Bengals have won by an average of 14.6 points over the course of the aforementioned five-game run. Cincinnati could get another weapon in the passing game with Andrei Iosivas practicing in full this week.

Cincinnati winning by more than 6.5 points is trading at 48% on Polymarket. Washington losing by fewer than 6.5 points, or winning, is trading at 52%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 54.5 points: Yes 48%, No 52%

Three of the Bengals' last five games have finished north of this number. None of the Commanders' last five have, though the 27-27 tie with the Giants came close.

The teams combining for more than 54.5 points is trading at 48% on Polymarket. The opposite outcome is trading at 52%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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