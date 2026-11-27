The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. Florida State (5-6) hosts No. 20 Florida (7-4) on Friday, Nov. 27, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State needs a victory for bowl eligibility, while Florida enters with two consecutive wins. Trade on Florida State vs. Florida with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Florida is trading at $0.69 per share to beat Florida State, who is trading at $0.32 per share on Polymarket. The $0.69 price per share equates to a 69% probability for Florida to win. Polymarket also offers college football prediction markets for Florida to win by more than 6.5 points and for the teams to combine for over 52.5 points. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Florida to win by more than 6.5 points NO ($0.50)

Florida State showed how it can keep a game close in its 16-10 victory at Pitt. The defense recorded seven tackles for loss and forced a turnover that produced a touchdown. Gabe Panikowski added three field goals, giving Rick Stockstill's team points without touchdown drives. Saturday's 28-10 loss to NC State was different. Florida State led 10-7 at halftime but didn't score after the break, allowing NC State to pull away.

Florida has just finished a closer game of its own. Aaron Philo threw for 241 yards and rushed for 73 in a 34-27 win against Vanderbilt, with Jadan Baugh delivering the deciding touchdown. Polymarket lists Florida to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.50 Yes and $0.50 No. The No contract covers a Florida State win or a loss by six or fewer, implying a 50% probability. SportsLine puts Florida State within that margin in 61% of simulations. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Florida State to win outright YES ($0.32)

A sixth victory would give Florida State bowl eligibility, and the regular-season finale comes amid a coaching transition. Stockstill is directing the team following Mike Norvell's dismissal. Glenn Schumann was named the next head coach Monday, beginning in December. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has thrown for 2,515 yards and 14 touchdowns, but he's also been intercepted 14 times. His decisions against Florida's defense will be important.

Micahi Danzy has 584 receiving yards, including 73 against NC State on Saturday. Jasen Lopez added seven catches for 58 yards in that defeat, providing Daniels another target. Florida, meanwhile, has won two straight, and Myles Graham returned a Vanderbilt fumble 57 yards for a touchdown. Polymarket lists Florida State at $0.33 to win outright, a 33% price-implied probability, against $0.68 for Florida. SportsLine gives Florida State a 48% chance to win, a more optimistic assessment than Polymarket. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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