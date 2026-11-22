The UEFA Champions League is back for Matchday 5, with games spread across Tuesday and Wednesday. The second half of the league phase begins with familiar contenders at the top of the table, with PSG, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Barcelona taking four of the top five spots, and Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool all sitting pretty in the top eight. At the other end of the spectrum, there are some notable strugglers, with Roma in 20th, Atletico Madrid in 23rd just inside the top 24 spots, while Napoli and RB Leipzig sit on the wrong side of that qualification line

This week's matchups pit some of those strugglers against the leaders. On Tuesday, Manchester City host Napoli and on Wednesday PSG host Roma. In other notable games Mauricio Pochettino makes his Champiosn League debut on the sidelines for Manchester United against Sporting on Wednesday and Barcelona make Europe's longest road trip for an away match against Kazakhstan's Sabah.

Let's take a look at the full schedule of the league phase until Jan. 27, when the first part of the tournament will end with the top eight spots advancing straight to the knockout round while the next 16 advance to a playoff round.

Every match streams live on Paramount+, your home for every Champions League game all season long, plus replays, highlights, and studio coverage breaking down the race for the top eight. If you haven't signed up yet, now's the time.

Matchday 5

Tuesday, November 24

12:45 p.m. FK Bodø/Glimt - LASK

12:45 p.m. Galatasaray A.Ş. - Aston Villa

3 p.m. Arsenal FC - Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m. Como 1907 - AEK Athens FC

3 p.m. Feyenoord - FC Porto

3 p.m. Manchester City - SSC Napoli

3 p.m. RB Leipzig - RC Lens

3 p.m. Real Madrid C.F. - PSV Eindhoven

3 p.m. ŠK Slovan Bratislava - Real Betis Balompié

Wednesday, November 25

12:45 p.m. Sabah FC - FC Barcelona

12:45 p.m. SK Slavia Praha - Villarreal CF

3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid - Viking FK

3 p.m. Club Brugge KV - Liverpool FC

3 p.m. FC Internazionale Milano - VfB Stuttgart

3 p.m. FC Shakhtar Donetsk - Fenerbahçe SK

3 p.m. LOSC Lille - FC Bayern München

3 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain - AS Roma

3 p.m. Sporting Clube de Portugal - Manchester United

Matchday 6

Tuesday, December 8

12:45 p.m. Viking FK - Feyenoord

12:45 p.m. Villarreal CF - Sabah FC

3 p.m. AEK Athens FC - Galatasaray A.Ş.

3 p.m. AS Roma - Sporting Clube de Portugal

3 p.m. Aston Villa - Paris Saint-Germain

3 p.m. FC Barcelona - Manchester City

3 p.m. FC Bayern München - SK Slavia Praha

3 p.m. Manchester United - RB Leipzig

3 p.m. SSC Napoli - Club Brugge KV

Wednesday, December 9

12:45 p.m. Real Betis Balompié - Como 1907

12:45 p.m. ŠK Slovan Bratislava - FC Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m. Arsenal FC - Real Madrid C.F.

3 p.m. Borussia Dortmund - FC Internazionale Milano

3 p.m. LASK - Fenerbahçe SK

3 p.m. Liverpool FC - FC Porto

3 p.m. PSV Eindhoven - Atlético de Madrid

3 p.m. RC Lens - FK Bodø/Glimt

3 p.m. VfB Stuttgart - LOSC Lille

Matchday 7

Tuesday, January 19

12:45 p.m.FK Bodø/Glimt - Atlético de Madrid

12:45 p.m. Galatasaray A.Ş. - Feyenoord

3 p.m. AEK Athens FC - AS Roma

3 p.m. Aston Villa - Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m. FC Internazionale Milano - Liverpool FC

3 p.m. FC Porto - SK Slavia Praha

3 p.m. LOSC Lille - ŠK Slovan Bratislava

3 p.m. Real Madrid C.F. - LASK

3 p.m. VfB Stuttgart - Club Brugge KV

Wednesday, January 20

12:45 p.m. Fenerbahçe SK - Villarreal CF

12:45 p.m. Sabah FC - SSC Napoli

3 p.m. Como 1907 - Paris Saint-Germain

3 p.m. Manchester United - FC Bayern München

3 p.m. RB Leipzig - FC Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m. RC Lens - Manchester City

3 p.m. Real Betis Balompié - Arsenal FC

3 p.m. Sporting Clube de Portugal - FC Barcelona

3 p.m. Viking FK - PSV Eindhoven

Matchday 8

Wednesday, January 27

3 p.m Arsenal FC - Sabah FC

3 p.m AS Roma - LOSC Lille

3 p.m Atlético de Madrid - Fenerbahçe SK

3 p.m Borussia Dortmund - AEK Athens FC

3 p.m Club Brugge KV - FK Bodø/Glimt

3 p.m FC Bayern München - Real Betis Balompié

3 p.m FC Barcelona - Como 1907

3 p.m FC Shakhtar Donetsk - Real Madrid C.F.

3 p.m Feyenoord - RB Leipzig

3 p.m LASK - FC Porto

3 p.m Liverpool FC - RC Lens

3 p.m Manchester City - Sporting Clube de Portugal

3 p.m Paris Saint-Germain - Galatasaray A.Ş.

3 p.m PSV Eindhoven - VfB Stuttgart

3 p.m SK Slavia Praha - Aston Villa

3 p.m SSC Napoli - Viking FK

3 p.m Villarreal CF - Manchester United

3 p.m ŠK Slovan Bratislava - FC Internazionale Milano

Matchday 1 scores

Tuesday, September 8

AEK Athens 1, LASK 0

Aston Villa 3, Club Brugge 2

Borussia Dortmund 3, Villarreal 2

Real Betis 3, Lille 2

Man City 2, Porto 0

Real Madrid 2, Inter 1

Wednesday, September 9

Barcelona 5, Feyenoord 1

Stuttgart 3, Viking 1

Liverpool FC 2, Atlético de Madrid 1

Paris Saint-Germain 6, ŠK Slovan Bratislava 1

Sporting CP 3, Galatasaray 1

Arsenal FC 1, Napoli 0

Thursday, September 10

Fenerbahce 1, AS Roma 1

PSV 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Como 4, RB Leipzig 1

Bayern Munich 5, Bodo/Glimt 0

Manchester United 4, Sabah 0

Lens 3, Slavia Prague 2

Matchday 2 scores

Tuesday, October 13

Arsenal 3, Lille 0

Villarreal 3, Napoli 1

RB Leipzig 1, PSV 0

Bayern 3, Viking 3

Atletico Madrid 2, Man United 0

Club Brugge 4, Inter 3

Barcelona 4, Galatasaray 1

Sabah 2, Slavia Prague 0

Sporting Lisbon 2, Lens 0

Wednesday, October 14

Feyenoord 3, Como 2

LASK 3, Liverpool FC 6

AS Roma 3, Real Madrid C.F. 4

Aston Villa 6, Fenerbahçe SK 0

FC Shakhtar Donetsk 3, AEK Athens FC 1

FK Bodø/Glimt 1, Borussia Dortmund 0

Manchester City 2, Paris Saint-Germain 4

Real Betis 3, FC Porto 2

ŠK Slovan Bratislava 0, VfB Stuttgart 3

Matchday 3 scores

Tuesday, October 20

Fenerbahçe SK 2, SK Slavia Praha 2

Sabah FC 1, Borussia Dortmund 2

PSG 4, Barcelona 2

Roma 4, Slovan Bratislava 0

Man City 5, AEK 1

Atletico Madrid 1, Stuttgart 1

Liverpool 4, Villarreal 3

PSV 1, Porto 0

Napoli 4, Bodo/Glimt 3

Wednesday, October 21

Como 4, Manchester United 1

Galatasaray 4, Lille 2

Aston Villa 3, Viking 1

Inter 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Club Brugge 3, Lens 0

Bayern Munich 2, Arsenal 2

LASK 3, Sporting CP 2

Real Madrid 4, RB Leipzig 1

Matchday 4

Tuesday, November 3

Bodo/Glimt 0, Lille 0

PSG 6, Villarreal 0

Bayern Munich 2, Atletico Madrid 0

Barcelona 3, Aston Villa 0

LASK 4, Slovan Bratislava 0

Man United 3, AS Roma 2

Galatasaray 2, Stuttgart 0

Sporting Lisbon 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Inter 3, Feyenoord 0

Wednesday, November 4

Fenerbahce 3, Liverpool 2

Real Madrid 3, AEK 2

Como 9, Lens 1

Dortmund 2, Betis 1

Man City 3, RB Leipzig 2

Porto 4, Napoli 1

Club Brugge 2, PSV 1

Arsenal 2, Slavia Prague 1

Viking 4, Sabah 1