As Lionel Messi and Inter Miami kicked off their season on Saturday, it's clear that there is some rust to shake off as they fell to Los Angeles FC 3-0. The Herons began the season away from home at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where new LAFC coach Marc Dos Santos was able to kick things off with a statement victory against the reigning MLS champs.

David Martinez had the winning goal for the Black and Gold, but it's a match that could've had a much larger gap between the sides if LAFC brought their finishing boots, which is saying something considering that it was a three-goal margin of victory. Martinez, Nathan Ordaz, and Denis Bouanga found the back of the net for the Black and Gold as 75,673 got to cheer their team on in Los Angeles. It's the second largest attendance in MLS history and the largest ever on the opening weekend of a season.

Playing their first match without Sergio Busquets following his retirement, the lack of a midfield leader showed. On LAFC's second goal by Bouanga, no one tracked back and got the defense organized, which was a hallmark of the defensive midfielder, who is also known for his ability to quickly and accurately move the ball into dangerous positions to kickstart the attack.

Rodrigo De Paul is expected to fill that void, but with so many changes to the roster -- three starters in the match weren't with the club last season -- there will be growing pains, which were seen in this match.

Messi's quiet night saw him visibly frustrated with the teams lack of cohesion, as well as LAFC's ability to play physical. While Inter Miami remain one of the favorites to win MLS Cup 2026, LAFC may have just proven, at least early on, that they could be the team to beat.