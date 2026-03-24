Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, with the club and their star forward having agreed to tear up the final year of his contract and provide one of its greatest ever players with the chance to say farewell to Anfield.

Salah made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, saying, "This club will always be my home." Liverpool subsequently confirmed that they had reached an agreement for Salah to leave a season before the contract he signed last summer had been due to expire. The forward had "expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them," the Premier League champions confirmed.

The announcement means Salah could have as few as 10 games remaining at the club he joined in 2017. Since then, he has established himself as one of the game's outstanding forwards, scoring 255 goals in 435 appearances for The Reds. In that time, he has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, an FA Cup and EFL Cup in addition to a host of personal honors that include a record three PFA Player of the Year prizes and four Golden Boots.

The 33-year-old is expected to attract suitors from across the game, and when his Liverpool future was in doubt last summer, he was understood to be keen to explore options across Europe. The Saudi Pro League has long maintained an interest in Salah, and CBS Sports revealed in December that internal dialogue had accelerated between clubs owned by sovereign wealth fund PIF. Those plans included assessing options in the summer window, where it would be easier to work around the league's cap on foreign players, and the likes of Al-Nassr could more easily enter the equation.

Al-Hilal have been viewed as favorites to secure the signing of the Egyptian international if he does choose to move to Saudi Arabia, and there has been no indication that they would not be willing to match the roughly $200 million a year package that has long been on the table for Salah. MLS clubs could also enter the equation. San Diego FC are owned by Egyptian and British billionaire Mohamed Mansour and have long been credited with an interest in Salah.

"Unfortunately, the day has come," said Salah. "This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. I want to start by saying I never imagined how deeply this club, the city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club; it is a passion, a history, a spirit. I cannot explain the words to anyone who is not part of this club.

"We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest time in our life. I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially my teammates, past and present. To the fans, I do not have enough words. The support you have shown me through the best times of my career, and you stood by me in the toughest times, is something I will never forget and something I will take with me always.

Salah's impending departure is the latest twist in what has been a dramatic season at Anfield, one in which the star forward's struggles for form have reflected Liverpool's own remarkable drop off from Premier League title winners to a side scrabbling to qualify for the Champions League. His own form has faltered with 10 goals and nine assists in 34 appearances compared to 34 and 23 across 52 in 2024-25.

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In December Salah accused Liverpool of throwing him "under the bus" after he was benched for three games in a row, and though Arne Slot reintegrated him into the lineup following the Africa Cup of Nations, it has been a struggle for both player and club to find the form of the previous season. As such, questions over his future never entirely went away.

It has also been a trying season for Salah on a personal level, with him and his Liverpool teammates playing in the aftermath of Diogo Jota's death in the summer. "Leaving is never easy, you gave me the best time of my life," Salah concluded. "I will always be one of you. This club will always be my home to me and my family. Thank you for everything, because of all of you I will never walk alone."

Before the season is out, Salah will look to add to what has been an outstanding Anfield CV. The man they call their "Egyptian King" has scored the third most goals in history and could yet add an FA Cup or Champions League trophy to his medal haul. Salah's final game at Anfield is due to be against Brentford on the final day of the Premier League season, May 24.

Liverpool said: "With plenty still left to play for this season, Salah is firmly focused on trying to achieve the best possible finish to the campaign for Liverpool and, therefore, the time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield."