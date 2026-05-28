Why does the UEFA Champions League final kick off earlier than normal at 12 p.m. ET?

The UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG will kick off at 12 p.m. ET at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday, three hours earlier than the usual time. The decision was announced earlier this season to "enhance the overall matchday experience for fans, teams and host cities. According to the European soccer governing body, the early kickoff will also help the travelling fans to improve their experience before and after the game.

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, May 30 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Saturday, May 30 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Puskas Arena -- Budapest

: Puskas Arena -- Budapest TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Arsenal +211; Draw +228; PSG +130

What did UEFA say?

On top of that, both the host city and broadcasts should benefit from this decision, as UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin underlined.

"With this change, we are placing the fans' experience at the heart of our planning. The UEFA Champions League final is the highlight of the season, and the new kick-off time will make it even more accessible, inclusive, and impactful for everyone involved. While a 21:00 CET (3 p.m. ET) kick-off is well suited for midweek matches, an earlier kick-off on a Saturday for the final means an earlier finish, regardless of extra time or penalties, and offers fans the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening with friends and family, reflecting on the game of the season."

UEFA Executive Director for Football Supporters Europe Ronan Evain said, "This is a welcome step forward for match-going fans that we very much support. Over the last couple of years, Football Supporters Europe has worked closely with UEFA to improve the fan experience at club finals, and this change further reflects the recognition of supporters' needs. An earlier kickoff makes day trips more feasible, reduces travel stress, and allows fans to enjoy the occasion without worrying about late-night logistics. It's a practical improvement that puts fans first and continues to build on the progress already made to enhance the welcoming atmosphere, accessibility and service levels at UEFA finals."