The first thing to know about the 2027 draft cycle is that it remains wide open. There are still eight months to go before Adam Silver steps up to the podium to announce the first pick. Nothing has been decided yet. In fact, there's probably only about ten players total that can confidently say they expect to be a first-round pick at this point. Everything else is yet to be determined.

But after three full weeks of college basketball and heading into a Thanksgiving week full of high-profile matchups, we have updated the 2027 NBA Draft Big Board.

Inside the front offices of the 30 NBA organizations, most have yet to even start ranking prospects. They're still building their lists, sorting them into tiers, and will spend the coming months trying to establish their order.

That's the biggest difference between those front offices and the public discourse about the draft. The fans want answers now, and the Twitter scouts are quick to make bold statements in hopes of saying they were right first. The experts who actually do this for a living recognize that the sole goal is to be right on draft night, and doing that requires them to not jump to any early conclusions.

College basketball's Thanksgiving week primer: Most intriguing matchups, top NBA Draft prospects, predictions Isaac Trotter

That's all critical context to understanding this big board update, which is, at best, a way too early look at the most relevant prospects. It should be interpreted in tiers. There are probably five or six prospects competing for the top of the draft, but that list could change. Maybe 11 who should feel good about their chances to be first-round picks. Everything beyond that is simply a battle that will continue to play out over the course of the next 8 months. Let's dive into the biggest storylines after three weeks of college basketball action

Tyran Stokes retains top spot

I got a first-hand look at Stokes last week at the Player's Era 8 in Las Vegas. He went down with a contusion midway through his first game, sat out the second, and returned to drop 22 points and 11 rebounds in the final. In totality, the signs of extreme growth that have characterized his early season play continued to be evident in Vegas. He was far and away the most talented player in high school basketball a year ago, but had developed a history of not living up to his potential, or at least not impacting winning to the degree that someone with his talent should. So, coming into his year at Kansas, the eyeballs were more about his maturity, reliability, and approach. Answering those questions has gone about as well as it possibly could so far. He's not only been engaged and impactful, but he's shown connectivity with Bill Self that makes him look coachable. He's also not gotten easily derailed by adversity, which is a reassuring data point.

To be clear, for as good as he's been, there's still plenty of room for improvement. In high school, he had an instinctive way of improvising his way to the rim. In college, he's found that isn't quite as easy, even with someone like Tre Kaufman-Renn regularly clearing the way for him anytime he comes charging at the rim. So, while he's over-dribbling at times, his playmaking is real, he's asserted himself as a rebounder, his shooting is progressing, and he's starting to use his size in the post.

The bottom line is this: most teams are looking for a potential alpha-type creator with the first pick. Stokes is your best bet in the 2027 cycle, by a relatively large margin at this point, but it's still too early to say he's a lock to go number one. I'd put that at about 70% at this point. Getting to the finish line will require him to continue trending in the right direction, making sure teams are comfortable with their due diligence in the pre-draft process, and also leaving open the possibility for someone else to emerge in the coming months.

Illinois' Quentin Coleman climbing

Speaking of ascending prospects, no one has moved the needle more in the first three weeks of the season than Illinois' freshman Quentin Coleman. But for those who track draft prospects 365 days a year, the last three weeks are just a short spurt in what has been a rapid rise over the course of the last 15 months.

In the 2025 EYBL season, Coleman averaged 11.8 points. 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for a Brad Beal Elite team that won the Peach Jam Championship. To put it plainly, he was a role player, albeit a valuable one, on a team that was built around current Arkansas freshman JJ Andrews and utilized Trey Pearson, who is currently a freshman at High Point, as their primary ball-handler and distributor.

As soon as Coleman's high school season began, though, we immediately saw signs of growth. Those signs continued throughout the course of the year, and he skyrocketed the rankings in the process. He also decommitted from Wake Forest and took a much bigger NIL payday from Illinois. While he finished with five-star status, it was immediately clear at the USA Basketball trials in May that even that was too low.

Illinois' Quentin Coleman vs. Duke Jacob Kupferman / Getty Images

Since arriving at Illinois, Coleman has continued the pattern of exceeding expectations. His skill level, feel for the game, defensive instincts, and nose for the ball are all as impressive as expected. The physical transition has been easier than expected. He's continued to develop more burst, physicality, and, as a result, playmaking.

At the moment, he's moved all the way up to No. 4 on the CBS's current 2027 NBA Draft Big Board, but we're not going to put a cap on what he could do given the unprecedented growth we've witnessed over the last 15 months.

College basketball returners helping themselves

There were a number of prospects who had a chance to be first-round picks in last year's draft, who opted to return to college basketball. While most, if not all, of them are probably making more money in college this year than they would have in the NBA, they are also making strides with their game, and in the process, helping their draft stock in what is widely viewed as a weaker draft than last year's.

We've been bullish on Amari Allen's chances of helping himself given his new on-ball role at Alabama, and so far, he's done just that. The 16 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds per game on 52/50/82 shooting showcases both the versatility and shooting gains we were banking on. Most of all, though, it's his decision-making with the ball that has been glaring. His usage has gone way up, and his turnovers have gone way down. He has recorded 30 assists against just three turnovers through the first five games of the season. Add his hyper-competitiveness to the equation, and he's certainly helping himself.

Arizona big man Motiejus Krivas looked like an NBA-ready defender last year. This year, it's been more of the same. He's massive, even by NBA standards, at 7-foot-2 and 260 pounds, but deceptively versatile and very smart with his angles. We're also seeing definite growth offensively, particularly with his skill set facing the basket. Last week's 18-point, 12-rebound, 4-block performance against UConn was one that captured all of his value, and a game that scouts will undoubtedly revisit.

Meanwhile, his teammate, Ivan Kharchenkov, has gone from a defensive role player to Arizona's featured scorer, and is putting up nearly 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. To put it plainly, he's been as good of a two-way player as there is in the country, and now looks like he could be trending towards the draft lottery.

Arizona's Ivan Kharchenkov vs. UConn Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Florida's Thomas Haugh had a chance to be a mid-first-round pick last June, but the variable that gave many scouts pause was his shooting. This year, he's shooting it with much more confidence and rhythm, making 18 of his 34 attempts through his first five games. Simultaneously, he's continuing to do all the little things that made him so intriguing in the first place with his motor, physicality, rebounding, and defensive versatility.

Speaking of shooting, Braylon Mullins is establishing himself as one of the nation's premier shooters, as expected, despite the fact that he's clearly not 100% healthy. Through his first five games, he's made 19 threes on 50 attempts, but it's been the types of shots that have really stood out. He's running all over the court, flying off screens, and making threes on the move, all while being the focal point of opposing defenses. In short, Mullins is making the type of tough shots that translate to the next level, despite not having his typical ability to separate.

Upside swings missing

One of the defining characteristics of the national 2026 recruiting class was the number of prospects who had glaring potential, but had yet to put it all together. That list included the likes of Duke's Cameron Williams, Ohio State's Anthony Thompson, Maryland's Baba Oladotun, Christian Collins, Adonis Rayliff and Darius Ratliff, all at USC. Nevertheless, almost all of them commanded the type of recruitment and correlating financial commitment that suggested programs were willing to invest in their development.

So far In t those investments have not resulted in the types of gains we had hoped for. The Ratliffs, Adonis in particular, have showed some flashes, while Collins has only recently been cleared. Williams and Oladotun are barely in the rotation, and Thompson is playing, but not making the type of impact that anyone hoped.

Now, despite the lack of immediate return at the college level, most NBA decision-makers are still playing the long game, so I wouldn't expect any of these guys to be given up on just yet. Nevertheless, their early struggles did have to be accounted for on the big board, which is why many of them are now outside the top 30.

CBS Sports 2027 NBA Draft Big Board

For a complete look at the top 80 players, click here