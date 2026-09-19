Kelsey Mitchell's historic season continued Friday during the Indiana Fever's 103-85 win over the Toronto Tempo when she set the WNBA's single-season scoring mark and extended her record-smashing streak of 20-point games to 25.

Mitchell, who knocked down seven 3-pointers and poured in 33 points on 12 of 17 from the field, now has 1,034 points this season, surpassing A'ja Wilson's previous record of 1,021 in 2024. The record-setting bucket came early in the third quarter when Mitchell was somehow left all alone on the wing and buried a 3-pointer.

"I think you just told me, to be honest," Mitchell said, when asked on the broadcast when she found out she broke Wilson's record. "Y'all know me. Y'all know how I get down in terms of accolades. I just want to be able to show up and respond when my number is called. Just be a good teammate, be a good person and show love to the game like I'm supposed to."

Wilson set the previous mark playing 38 games in 2024, while Mitchell topped the record in her 41st game of the 2026 campaign. The Fever have three games remaining in the regular season.

Mitchell and Wilson are the only players in WNBA history to record a 1,000-point season. Wilson, who has 991 points with three games remaining, will also reach 1,000 points this season, but will not catch Mitchell for total points scored because she has played two fewer games. The scoring title is based on average, however, and Wilson is on track to win that for the third consecutive season.

Wilson, who had 29 points in the Las Vegas Aces' win over the Seattle Storm on Thursday, is at 26.1 points per game -- the second-highest single-season average ever -- while Mitchell is at 25.2 points. Even if Mitchell won't catch Wilson for the scoring title, she is on pace to join Wilson and Diana Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, as the only players in WNBA history to average 25 points for a season.

Player Season Points Season length Kelsey Mitchell 2026 1,034* 44 games A'ja Wilson 2024 1,021 40 games A'ja Wilson 2026 991* 44 games Jewell Loyd 2023 939 40 games A'ja Wilson 2025 937 44 games Breanna Stewart 2023 919 40 games A'ja Wilson 2023 912 40 games Kelsey Mitchell 2025 890 44 games Diana Taurasi 2006 860 34 games

Mitchell is in the midst of one of the best scoring campaigns ever, but like Wilson before her, it has to be acknowledged that the league's decision to expand the regular season has benefitted their pursuit of single-season records for point totals. Just as players like Alyssa Thomas (single-season assists record) and Angel Reese (single-season rebounds record) have used the extra games to their advantage.

How Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell is putting together one of the greatest scoring seasons in WNBA history Jack Maloney

For the majority of the WNBA's history, the regular season was 34 games. That's how many games Diana Taurasi played when she averaged 25.3 points in 2006, and "only" scored 860 points. Taurasi's 2006 campaign remains the third-highest single-season scoring average, but her 860 points is now ninth all-time. The eight seasons above her have all happened since 2023.

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season grew to 36 games in 2022, 40 games in 2023 and 44 games in 2025. Another increase in 2027 will bring the first 50-game season, and more records will fall.

But that should take nothing away from Mitchell's brilliance this season. She is deservedly going to receive MVP votes and should make the All-WNBA First Team for the second consecutive season.