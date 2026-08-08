WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert: League will continue transgender athlete participation discussion next week

The WNBA has suddenly found itself at the center of yet another political divide after Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham recently voiced support for barring transgender women from participating in women's sports.

In the weeks since Cunningham's remarks, players and coaches across the league have been asked for their stance on the issue, with some, like Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase, among those voicing their support for trans women in sports.

The WNBA itself has been quiet about the issue publicly, but on Friday, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a memo, which was obtained by the Associated Press, to players and teams explaining how the league is approaching the situation.

"I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women's basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention," Engelbert wrote in the memo. "I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism."

The memo noted the topic will be discussed at a previously scheduled meeting with team presidents and general managers next week, as the league has yet to make a public comment on the issue.

Engelbert said the league will "always approach this topic thoughtfully, respectfully, and in alignment with the longstanding values of our league."

"Second, our player eligibility rules, unlike the eligibility rules of some other leagues and governing bodies, are collectively bargained," Engelbert said. "Lastly, preserving the integrity of our game and ensuring fair competition will always remain among the league's highest priorities."

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The WNBPA issued a statement on Friday declaring its belief in diversity and inclusion, while noting that it will "not be used as political pawns" in response to the league being thrust into the center of this political debate.

"The WNBPA represents 200+ individual people with different lived experiences, cultures, lifestyles and opinions," the statement read. "We embrace justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion. Those are the values that unite this Union and allow it to protect women's sports while creating transformational change. Hate, abuse, and demonization of any person or group of people, including transgender people, only fuel fear, division, and harm. We will continue to have hard conversations. But we will not be used as political pawns."

There have been small protests and rallies by supporters of both sides of the issue at recent Fever road games, as Cunningham has become a central figure in the debate.

"We recognize that this is a complex and nuanced topic, and we will continue to have important conversations with all of you and the Players Association in the weeks and months ahead," Engelbert said in the memo. "We also plan to convene additional discussions and offer listening sessions for any team leaders who would like to participate. Your perspectives and feedback are invaluable, and I appreciate those who have already reached out to share their thoughts."

The memo doesn't make any strong declarations but instead invites further conversation with players and team leaders to determine how they'll proceed, noting that any changes to player eligibility rules require collective bargaining. The current CBA states "only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA," but does not specifically address gender identity.