The 2026 WNBA playoffs got underway with a stunner on Sunday when the No. 8 seed New York Liberty easily took care of the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx, 91-75. The Liberty are now up 1-0 and will have a chance to close out the series at home in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Sunday's action will continue all night long with Game 1 of the other three first-round matchups: No. 3 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 6 Indiana Fever, No. 4 Atlanta Dream vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics and No. 2 Golden State Valkyries vs. No. 7 Dallas Wings.

As the opening day of the playoffs rolls along, here's a look at the winners and losers.

Winner: Breanna Stewart

A few weeks ago, Breanna Stewart was named MVP of the Women's World Cup, becoming the first player ever to earn that honor multiple times. Sunday's Game 1 was yet another reminder that Stewart is one of the greatest players, winners and leaders ever -- no matter the stage.

As she's done all season long, Stewart put the Liberty on her back and carried them to a huge win on the road that has them one win away from becoming the first No. 8 seed to ever win a series against a No. 1 seed.

Stewart finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks on 11 of 18 from the field to record the fourth 30-point, 10-rebound, five-assist game in WNBA playoff history. She also now has three 30-point, 10-rebound playoff performances, which is second only to A'ja Wilson all time.

Player Season Round PTS REB AST Breanna Stewart 2026 First 34 12 6 Candace Parker 2012 Semis 33 15 5 Cappie Pondexter 2007 Semis 33 10 8 Tamika Catchings 2007 Semis 30 13 6

"I was just really ready. If you don't get up for these big moments, then you gotta rethink why you're playing basketball," Stewart said. "From myself, mentally, just ready to do whatever it took to lead the team and get the win today. My teammates found me and got me good looks at the basket."

Liberty coach Chris DeMarco raved about Stewart's versatility and leadership, and the belief she gives the Liberty.

"She's just everywhere. We talk a lot about putting out fires as coaches and where's the threat. She's just constantly putting it out," DeMarco said. "We can feel when she's out there, it gives us confidence." -- Jack Maloney

Loser: Olivia Miles

The presumptive Rookie of the Year assisted on the Lynx's first bucket on Sunday, then scored the next two to power a 6-0 start. The rest of the afternoon was a nightmare for both her and the Lynx. Miles finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and just one assist, and had more turnovers (four) than made baskets as she shot 3 of 12. Late in the fourth quarter

This was one of Miles' worst performances of the season, and it came at a horrible time for the Lynx, who are now down 1-0 in this best-of-three and have lost homecourt advantage. Here's a few notes on her statline:

11 points: third-fewest of the season

1 assist: tied for third-fewest of the season

25% field goal: tied for third-least efficient game of the season

Miles admitted during her halftime interview with the broadcast that she was "still nervous," and she played like it. Some of her mistakes were completely uncharacteristic, and she looked hesitant at times against an extremely long and physical Liberty defense.

"It's hard being a rookie in your first playoffs against a matchup of a team that has been a challenge for her," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. "I think she's feeling it right now, but this is what we expected. It's not easy. There's a lot that goes with being a really good player. Some of it is being targeted and focused and trying to put you in your tougher spots. She's a smart player, she'll figure it out."

In four games against the Liberty this season, between the regular season and playoffs, Miles is averaging 17 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and three turnovers on 19 of 62 (30.6%) shooting. -- Jack Maloney

Winner: The Liberty's second-half defense

While the Liberty got off to an early lead in this game, the Lynx won the second quarter 26-15 to take a 44-40 lead at the break, and it looked like the top seeds were back in full control. But in the second half, the Liberty's defense stepped up big time, holding the Lynx to just 31 points in the final 20 minutes of the game.

"I felt like we were connected. I could hear us talking. We covered for each other. We were aggressive,' Liberty head coach Chris DeMarco said after the game. "We talked about it all week. But I just loved our aggressiveness on that end, and we made the adjustment. You know, that was a tough second quarter for us, and we changed some things. I thought we came out strong in the second half."

In the second half, the Lynx shot 34.4% from the field and 25% from outside and were outrebounded 20-8. The Liberty's length in the backcourt and height in the frontcourt clearly rattled Minnesota -- particularly the rookie Miles, as mentioned above -- and having players like Leonie Fiebich and Han Xu who could switch and disrupt all positions kept New York in control of the tempo. (Of course, it helped that Fiebich was 4 of 4 from the 3-point line in the second half, too.)

Another key for the Liberty was their physicality -- Napheesa Collier, Natasha Howard and Nia Brodie all had four personal fouls in the third quarter, which kept them from being as aggressive in the paint. Overall, it was a masterclass on defense from the 2024 champions, and if the Lynx want to push the series back to Minnesota, they're going to need to figure out how to adjust. -- Lindsay Gibbs