For the 112th time, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals will square off, with this meeting coming on Thursday Night Football. This NFL Week 7 kickoff game is ideal to utilize the Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS as one can wager on NFL player props for the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Ja'Marr Chase and D.K. Metcalf. What also makes Betr one of the best DFS apps is that you can string together your NFL picks and increase your payout if all of the wagers win. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Thursday, October 16

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for October 16

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

QB Joe Flacco, Bengals, 0.5 interceptions - More

The 40-year-old was interception-free in his Bengals debut, but Flacco had at least one interception in each of his four starts with Cleveland. He has 11 picks over his last eight starts overall, and he's thrown at least one interception in six of his last eight starts versus Pittsburgh. Select it at Betr:

WR Andrei Iosivas, Bengals, 1.5 receptions - More

The Bengals have made a concerted effort to get Iosivas more involved in the offense, and it shows. After having five targets and just one catch, total, over his first three games, the Hawaiian has 12 targets and seven catches over the last three games. With Cincy expected to be without two tight ends in Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson, Iosivas should be heavily involved in Cincinnati's passing game plan on Thursday. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

RB Jaylen Warren, Steelers, 50.5 rushing yards - Less

Warren's logged six games against the Bengals in his career, and he's never even reached 50 rushing yards in any of those. He's averaging 46 rushing yards per game this season, never having more than 52 in any game. While Cincy is bad against the run, ranking 20th in yards per carry allowed, it is even worse versus the pass, ranking 30th in net yards per pass attempt. So, look for Pittsburgh to lean on Aaron Rodgers instead of its run game. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 4x.

With the 2025 NFL season now rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.