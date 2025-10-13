The latest Boom Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS is good for up to $100 back in site credits if your first pick loses. The Week 6 NFL schedule concludes with another 'Monday Night Football' two-game slate as Bills vs. Falcons is at 7:15 p.m. ET, while Bears vs. Commanders kicks an hour later. The ALCS and NLCS are also rolling, giving plenty of prop pick opportunities on Boom, one of the best DFS apps on the market. Click here to get the latest Boom Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Boom Fantasy bonus code on Monday, October 13

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Boom Fantasy promo.

Click CLAIM BONUS on this page and download the Boom Fantasy app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or click here. Create an account with Boom Fantasy and enter the promo code CBSSPORTS. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to get started. Place your first entry, which can be any game type available on the app. If your first entry loses, you will receive your first deposit total back up to $100 in the form of site credits.

Site credit at Boom Fantasy is currency that can be used to play different games rather than coming from your own personal bankroll. Site credits hold no cash value, meaning you can't withdraw those site credits like you can with other winnings.

Best Boom Fantasy picks for Monday, Oct. 13

(picks via SportsLine's computer model unless otherwise noted)

Bijan Robinson, Falcons, 73.5 rushing yards - Higher (1.79x)

Robinson has hit the Over on his rushing line in five of his past seven games, averaging nearly 93.4 rushing yards per game during that span. SportsLine's model is projecting 88.1 yards on the ground for Robinson. Pick it at Boom:

DJ Moore, Bears, 3.5 receptions - Higher (1.69x)

Moore is on a three-game streak of four or more receptions, and as nearly a touchdown underdog, there's a decent chance the Bears will be throwing late in this one. SportsLine's model is projecting five receptions.

Click here to sign up for Boom Fantasy:

James Cook, Bills, 71.5 rushing yards - Higher (1.8x)

Cook has gone over his rushing line five times in his last six attempts on the road. He's projected to have 88.1 yards against the Falcons on Monday. Combine picks for a parlay on Boom Fantasy for a potential payout of around 5.7x.

With football season now rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Boom Fantasy.