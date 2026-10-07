The Houston Texans have stumbled out of the gates and look to earn their first win of the season when they battle the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South matchup in one of several must-win situations to highlight the NFL Week 5 schedule. Another team in need of a win is the Los Angeles Rams, a Super Bowl pick that finds themselves two games out in the highly-competitive NFC West race. The Rams avoided a 1-3 start with a 24-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday. The Rams enter as 2.5-point home favorites when they entertain the Buffalo Bills on 'Monday Night Football.' Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

There are a number of intriguing matchups in Week 5, including 49ers vs. Seahawks (-3) in another game involving NFC West foes. Other top games include Ravens vs. Falcons (+2.5) on 'Sunday Night Football,' with Lamar Jackson (ankle), Bears vs. Packers (+3), Colts vs. Steelers (-2.5) and Broncos vs. Chargers (+3.5). Before locking in any Week 5 NFL picks, be sure to see the NFL parlay and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 5 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of nearly 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 5 NFL picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 5 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model backs the Texans and Titans to combine for 46 points as the Over 39.5 hits in 62% of simulations at betting apps on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The Over has cleared in two of the last four head-to-head matchups. It has also cleared in six of the last 10 Houston, and five of the last nine Tennessee games.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud powers the Texans attack. In four starts, he has completed 61.6% of his passes for 1,141 yards and five touchdowns. His top target is tight end Dalton Schultz, who has a team-high 21 receptions for 214 yards. Quarterback Cam Ward leads the Titans' attack. He has completed 63% of his passes for 726 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 5 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an over/under pick that hits 60% of the time. You can only see the model's Week 5 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 5 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 5 NFL best bets from a model on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks, and find out.