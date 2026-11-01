Sunday's sports slate will feature 12 NFL, four NBA and five NHL games, as well as several European soccer and six MLS matches. The college basketball season also tips at 9:30 a.m. ET in Rome as Notre Dame and Villanova meet in the Eternal City Tip-Off. Among the more intriguing matchups is an AFC West clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. That makes for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Nov. 1

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Nov. 1

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, 7.5 receptions -- Higher (1.79x)

Nacua has gone over his receptions market in six of his past 10 games, averaging 8.4 receptions per game during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Nacua to have 9.5 receptions on average, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos, 208.5 passing yards -- Higher (1.68x)

Nix has gone over his passing yards market in five of his last six home games against a team with a winning record. The SportsLine model projects Nix to throw for 250.2 yards on average against Kansas City, giving this a 5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins, 33.5 rushing yards -- Higher (1.7x)

Willis has gone over his rushing yards market in three of his last five games. SportsLine's model is projecting Willis to rush for 43.7 yards on average, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.12x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).