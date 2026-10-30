Three college football, three NHL, and 10 NBA games, as well as a number of European soccer matches highlight Friday's sports docket. Among the more intriguing games in the NBA is a matchup of Atlantic Division heavyweights when the New York Knicks visit the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. That makes for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, Oct. 30

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, Oct. 30

QB D.J. Lagway, Baylor Bears, 1.5 passing touchdowns -- Higher (1.94x)

Lagway has thrown for two or more touchdowns in three of five games he has played this season. The SportsLine model projects Lagway to throw for 1.68 touchdowns on average against Central Florida on Friday night. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Keyone Jenkins, UCF Knights, 235.5 passing yards -- Lower (1.87x)

Jenkins has thrown for at least 250 yards in each of the last three weeks, including 293 in a 39-31 double-overtime win over BYU last Saturday. The SportsLine model projects Jenkins to throw for 232 yards on average against Baylor on Friday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Brandon White, Kent State Golden Flashes, 57.5 rushing yards -- Lower (1.87x)

White has not rushed for more than 44 yards in any game this season. In eight games this year, he has carried 68 times for 235 yards. SportsLine's model is projecting White to rush for 45 yards against Sacramento State on Friday night. Combine picks on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.76x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).