Two WNBA semifinals, four NHL matchups and several Division I college football games, including two that include ranked opponents, highlight Friday's Sports schedule. Among the more intriguing matchups include a Big Ten college football clash. That's when the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Washington Huskies face off in Seattle, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $5, get $100 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, Oct. 9

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $5, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, Oct. 9

QB Lincoln Kienholz, Louisville Cardinals, 235.5 passing yards - Lower (1.87x)

Kienholz has cleared 236 yards or more passing in four of five games this season. The SportsLine Model projects Kienholz to throw for 221 yards against Florida State on Friday night. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Bear Bachmeier, BYU Cougars, 204.5 passing yards - Higher (1.87x)

Bachmeier has thrown for 205 or more yards in two of the last three games. The SportsLine Model projects Bachmeier to throw for 227 yards against Iowa State on Friday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB Demond Williams Jr., Washington Huskies, 229.5 passing yards - Lower (1.87x).

Williams is facing one of the stingiest defenses in the Big Ten. He is coming off a 25-21 loss at USC in which he threw for just 198 yards. The SportsLine Model projects Williams to register 205 passing yards against Iowa on Friday night. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.5x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $5

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are distributed as $10 in bonus entries per day for 10 consecutive days (totaling $100 in bonus entries).

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).