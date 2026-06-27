Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB, more on Saturday, June 27

Saturday's sports slate features six World Cup matchups and a 15-game Major League Baseball games. Among the key MLB games include an American League East battle between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, so there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, June 27

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, June 27

FW Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, 0.5 goals scored - Higher (1.07x)

Ronaldo has scored two goals on 10 shots, including five on target through two World Cup games. He has 145 goals in 230 career matches for his national team. Pick it at Underdog:

DH Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1.5 total bases - Higher (0.85x)

Ohtani has gone over his total bases total in eight of his last 10 road games with an impressive 3.0 bases per game. The SportsLine model projects Ohtani to register 2.3 total bases against the San Diego Padres, giving this a 5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

OF Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x).

Chourio has hits in each of his last three games, including five hits in his last 14 plate appearances. He was 2-for-5 with a double in each of his last two games. The SportsLine model projects Chourio to register 1.9 total bases against the Chicago Cubs. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.26x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).