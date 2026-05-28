Use DraftKings promo code for $100 bonus bets by targeting Spurs-Thunder, Paul Skenes props on Thursday

Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals highlights the Thursday sports calendar, creating a top contest to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Oklahoma City Thunder will try to close out their series against the San Antonio Spurs in Texas in an 8:30 p.m. ET start, and the SportsLine Projection Model likes the odds and value of the defending champions doing just that. The model is backing the Thunder to win at +136 odds in its Thursday NBA best bets at DraftKings. The latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds list the Thunder as 3.5-point underdogs on the road against the Spurs.

The model also sees value in the total, backing Under 219.5 total points in Spurs vs. Thunder. Thursday also features a six-game MLB slate, including Paul Skenes taking the mound for Pirates vs. Cubs. The model likes Skenes Under 6.5 total strikeouts for Thursday MLB best bets at DraftKings. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Thunder (+136) to defeat Spurs

Thunder vs. Spurs: Under 219.5 total points (-112)

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Under 6.5 total strikeouts (-112)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +657 (risk $100 to win $657, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Thunder (+136) vs. Spurs

The Thunder defeated the Spurs, 127-114, in Game 5 in Oklahoma City on Tuesday to take a 3-2 series lead. Two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his best game of the series with 32 points and nine assists in a pivotal Game 5, and with the chance to secure a trip back to the NBA Finals Thursday night, the model projects SGA to lead the Thunder to victory again. Thursday wasn't a one-man show, though, as Alex Caruso added 22 points with Jared McCain scoring 20 points. Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein combined for 28 points and 26 rebounds in Game 5. The model projects the Thunder to win in 53% of simulations, showcasing strong value at these odds. Back the Thunder here, and claim $100 in bonus bets with your first $5 bet as a new user:

Thunder vs. Spurs: Under 219.5 total points (-112)

The Under hit in one of two games in San Antonio this series, doing so in their most recent matchup on Sunday in a 103-82 Spurs victory. The Spurs and Thunder have two of the best scoring defenses in the NBA, with the Thunder second at 107.8 points per game allowed and the Spurs sixth at 110.8 ppg. The Thunder held Victor Wembanyama to 4 of 15 shooting in Game 5, and although SGA had 32 points Sunday, the Spurs are still holding him below his season scoring average (26.2 ppg this series compared to 31.3 ppg during the regular season). It's win-or-go-home for the Spurs, plus the Thunder would love additional days off before the NBA Finals, as the model projects defensive intensity on both sides. The Under hits in 58.1% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Paul Skenes, Pirates, Under 6.5 total strikeouts (-112)

Paul Skenes is one of the biggest names in baseball, which makes him a popular MLB betting option. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft didn't spend long in the majors, and he won the NL Cy Young last season. All this makes him a popular Over betting option for MLB player prop betting, however, the model doesn't see that having the best value on Thursday. Skenes had two strikeouts in five innings against the Blue Jays in his last start, and he's gone Under this total in six of 11 starts this season. The Cubs haven't struck out at least seven times to the opposing team's starter in any of their last six games, and the model projects Skenes for 6.2 strikeouts on Thursday. Play Skenes' Under at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Thursday?

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