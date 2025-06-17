It's a giant 6-game WNBA slate on Tuesday, highlighted by a showdown between the 8-3 Atlanta Dream and 9-1 New York Liberty with major Commissioner's Cup stakes. Additionally, will the Minnesota Lynx lock up another Commissioner's Cup championship game appearance with a win over the A'ja Wilson-less Las Vegas Aces, with the three-time MVP missing a third straight game due to a concussion? And of course, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are back in action against the Connecticut Sun -- check out the best bets for Fever vs. Sun here.

Looking to get in on WNBA betting at the best betting sites? How about the top player props? Let's check out the best plays for Saturday, with odds from FanDuel and DraftKings.

Valkyries vs. Wings props

Kayla Thornton Over 7.5 rebounds -105 (1 unit, DK)

Thornton 10+ rebounds +275 (0.5 units, DK)

Monique Billings 8+ rebounds +235 (1 unit, FD)

Billings 10+ rebounds +600 (0.5 units, FD)

This is an angle that jumped off the page to me, so I'm going heavy on Golden State Valkyries rebounding props for Tuesday's game against the Dallas Wings.

At 5-5, the Valkyries are the most surprising story of the WNBA season in their first year of existence. They've won three straight games, and they've closed as underdogs in each of them (including as double-digit underdogs twice). I've been blown away by Golden State's first-year head coach Natalie Nakase; she has this team not just competing but winning despite a big talent disadvantage.

The problem with the Valkyries is that their roster is even more depleted because of EuroBasket, with rookie forward Janelle Salaun (11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds per game) and center Temi Fagbenle (10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds per game) both overseas.

Last game against the Storm was the first EuroBasket absence for Salaun, but Fagbenle still played 27 minutes, racking up 16 points and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Kayla Thornton put up 22 points and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes, and Monique Billings had five points and four rebounds in 13 minutes.

Thornton is the leading rebounder on the Valkyries this season at 7.4 per game, followed by Fagbenle at 6.1 and Salaun at 5.9. Additionally, the Wings will be without their second-leading rebounder Maddy Siegrist (5.2 RPG, first game out after knee injury) and 6-foot-7 Teaira McCowan (fourth on the Wings at 4.8 RPG, out due to EuroBasket).

Billings is the tallest player on the Valkyries and is averaging 5.4 rebounds per game, so I'd expect her playing time to go up with Fagbenle out since the Valkyries don't want to get crushed on the boards. One of the keys to Golden State's success is getting more shot opportunities by limiting their opponents' second chances (WNBA-leading 74.9% defensive rebounding percentage on opponent missing) and getting a bunch of their own (fifth in WNBA with 31.5% offensive rebounding percentage).

So remember the Thornton and Billings rebounding numbers and minutes from last game against the Storm? Seattle is a bottom-4 pace team in the WNBA, and a slower pace means fewer possessions, fewer shots and fewer rebounding opportunities.

On the flip side, the Wings play at the second-fastest pace in the WNBA, only behind the New York Liberty. Unlike the Liberty who are second in field-goal percentage, the Wings are not as efficient from the floor, as their 41.8% is ninth. Paige Bueckers has been very efficient (46.8% shooting from the floor) in her rookie season, but the other two Dallas top shot-takers haven't been, with Arike Ogunbowale (35.5%) and DiJonai Carrington (38.0%) putting up their fair share of bricks.

There is a good amount of uncertainty in this game since this is the first game for the Valkyries without Fagbenle (and the second since Salaun's EuroBasket departure), along with the Wings being without Siegrist. Uncertainty can be scary, but it can also work to our advantage given these rebounding prices and the potential variance of this game. With the expected pace and lots of missed shots likely coming, there is definitely a path for Thornton and Billings to have monster efforts on the glass.

Dream +9 -115 (1 unit, DK)

This isn't a fade of the Liberty -- this is more a buy on the Dream, who I think continue to be underrated in betting markets.

I'm already on the Dream to win the Commissioner's Cup at +1600, and this game will heavily determine who makes the championship game from the Eastern Conference. If the Dream win, they're in. If the Liberty win, they'll also need the Fever to lose as 18-point favorites to the Connecticut Sun to make it. If the Liberty and Fever both win, then Caitlin Clark and Co. are the Eastern Conference representative.

The Dream are 8-3 on the season, as Allisha Gray has been an under-the-radar MVP candidate this season by averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists so far. But I think the Dream's ceiling has been raised recently due to two key factors—the improved outside shooting of Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada's return from injury.

It came against the lowly Sun, but Howard's 9-of-19 shooting from 3-point land two games ago was a sight to behold. She's made at least four triples in four of her past six games after doing so once in her first five games of the season. With Canada making her season debut two games ago, it allows Howard to slide back into her more natural role as Canada has taken over true point guard duties.

If Gray and Howard are both clicking from the floor, this Dream team is very tough to stop. Additionally, Atlanta already plays with a big math advantage since the Dream take the most 3's per game and allow the fewest 3-point shots per game in the WNBA -- with the latter being by a considerable margin (Atlanta allows 18.2 3-point shots per game, the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces are next at 22.0 each). The Liberty take the second-most 3-pointers per game, so it will be interesting to watch if the Dream can throw them off from their usual offensive game.

The Liberty have one of the best big tandems in the league with Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, and they also have incredible depth. But the Dream also have very solid starting bigs (Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner) that can slow them down, and their bench has been among the best in the WNBA.

The Liberty at their best are the best team in the WNBA, but they're missing a starter in Leonie Fiebich because of EuroBasket and this is Jones' first game back after missing the last two with an ankle injury. You can certainly make a case that Jones has been New York's most valuable player so far this season, and if she isn't close to 100% in her return, the Dream are absolutely live to win this game outright.