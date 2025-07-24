Even though Caitlin Clark (groin) is out once again, the headlining game on the Thursday, July 24, WNBA slate is between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The other two contests today are the Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun battling at 7 p.m. ET and the Seattle Storm taking on the Chicago Sky at 8:30 p.m. ET.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and WNBA player props at the best betting sites for Thursday, July 24, then make sure to see today's WNBA best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.

Today's WNBA picks:

Sky Under 73.5 points (1 unit, FD)

Azura Stevens Over 13.5 points -110 (0.5 units, DK)

Stevens 20+ points +400 (0.25 units, DK)

Sky Under 73.5 points -108

The Sun are the worst team in the WNBA at 3-19, but the Sky give them a run for their money when Ariel Atkins is out. Atkins has missed the past two games with a leg injury, and the Sky have lost 86-49 to the Dream and 91-68 to the Lynx. Atkins is the team's leading scorer (13.9 PPG), and the team just has zero offensive juice without her in.

The Sky are scoring 103.0 points per 100 possessions with Atkins on the floor (in 624 minutes this season), compared to 90.8 points per 100 possessions with Atkins off the floor (in 297 minutes this season). That is obviously a massive differential.

Sky opponents have also seen their scoring drop significantly with Atkins off the floor, going from 113.0 points per 100 possessions to 104.2 points per 100 possessions. I just think this Storm team is the toughest handicap in the WNBA due to their inconsistency; you never really know what you're going to get from them.

Granted, it was without Skylar Diggins, but losing by 24 points at home last game to the Wings is just the latest of many confusing Seattle performances. That was the fifth time this season that the Storm have lost outright as at least a 6-point favorite (Seattle closed -6.5 against Dallas). In the previous four instances, here is the number of points Seattle's opponent has scored in the next game: 58, 65, 67 and 71. It seems like the Storm are more "focused" the next game after an embarrassing loss as a bigger favorite.

Angel Reese is also questionable with a back injury, and she's Chicago's second-leading scorer at 13.8 PPG. If Reese is out or isn't close to 100%, that's just another big blow to the Sky's offense.

Azura Stevens points props

The Sparks-Sun total has been bet up from 165 to 169.5 for a reason — both defenses are absolutely dreadful. These two rank near the bottom in many defensive categories, including the Sun allowing the most points in the paint per game at 38.2 and the Sparks tied for the second-most at 36.8. I think the bigs will be scoring in bunches this game, and I have my eye on Stevens here.

Stevens has put up at least 14 points in seven of her past nine games and has scored 20+ points four times over that span. One of those contests was against this same Sun team, where she dropped 21 points in 27 minutes and led the Sparks with 17 shot attempts in that game. Those 17 shots were the most Stevens has taken in a game this entire season, and the eight 3-point attempts also matched a season high.

The 6-foot-6 Stevens can do damage both in the paint and from the outside, and the Sun defense just looked overmatched trying to defend her and fellow big Dearica Hamby when these two teams met 11 days ago. Hamby's points prop is 16.5, though, so I like taking Stevens more at 13.5 and sprinkling a bit on another strong 20-point performance.

Overall record: 42-44, +6.44 units