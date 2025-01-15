Earlier in the week, while discussing Auburn, I explained why I think the Tigers deserve their No. 1 ranking but acknowledged I also find it hard to believe they're actually the best team in the country without the injured Johni Broome.

Can I update that, please?

Because, good lord, they might be! Or, at least, they certainly looked like they might be in their first game without their best player.

Final score: Auburn 88, Mississippi State 66.

In a Tuesday night matchup of teams ranked in the top 15 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Auburn dominated the Bulldogs from the opening tip to the final buzzer — all while Broome was on the bench in street clothes, with his left foot in a boot, unavailable against Mississippi State and for an undetermined number of future games because of an ankle sprain suffered in Saturday's win at South Carolina. Eventually, the injury might matter -- but it simply didn't against Mississippi State.

The score was 10-0 barely two minutes in, 46-27 at the half and so lopsided in the final 20 minutes that the outcome was never in doubt. Auburn held the Bulldogs to 34.9% shooting from the field, including 12.5% from 3-point range. Mississippi State finished with 16 turnovers and just five assists, which led to Tigers coach Bruce Pearl complimenting his starters afterward.

"That starting five," Pearl said, "is as good a defensive-unit as you can put out there on the floor."

With the 22-point victory, Auburn remains No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the eighth consecutive day. Next up for the Tigers is Saturday's game at Georgia. After that, they're off until they host Tennessee on Jan. 25 in what would be, according to Wednesday morning's Top 25 And 1, a top-five showdown.

