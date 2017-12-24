Five-star Class of 2018 forward Taeshon Cherry reneges on USC commitment

Five-star Class of 2018 forward Taeshon Cherry opened up his recruitment and decommitted from Southern California late Friday night.

Cherry, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound prospect, is ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 27 overall player in the 2018 class, and the No. 7 player at his position. A standout from El Cajon, California, he committed to the Trojans over Arizona, Florida State, Oregon, Gonzaga, San Diego State, UCLA and Texas A&M -- his previous finalists -- back in June.

Cherry is the second standout to back out of his commitment to Southern California, joining J'Raan Brooks, a four-star power forward who put himself back on the market in October amid an FBI probe that implicated USC assistant coach Tony Bland.

With Cherry back on the market, the Trojans' 2018 class holds just two commitments in four-star point guard Elijah Weaver and four-star guard Kevin Porter.