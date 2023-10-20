The AP Top 25 Poll was released Monday, signaling that the college basketball season is right around the corner. And once the season starts on Nov. 6 it won't be long before we start getting game after game pitting ranked teams against each other.

Headlining the list of the best matchups of ranked teams is a clash between No. 2 Duke and No. 4 Michigan State in just the second week of the season. The two historic college basketball programs will meet at the United Center in the Champions Classic on Nov. 14 and following that matchup, No. 1 Kansas will take the floor in the same arena to face No. 16 Kentucky.

The Jayhawks open the season as the No. 1 ranked team for the fourth time in program history and they have a healthy dose of intriguing matchups during the first few weeks of the season before the Big 12 gauntlet begins. The best game on the Jayhawks schedule is a date with reigning national champion No. 6 UConn at home on Dec. 1. Kansas could potentially face No. 5 Marquette and No. 3 Purdue at the Maui Invitational if the bracket goes chalk.

When conference play hits, there are dozens of matchups between familiar programs to keep an eye on such as No. 2 Duke vs. No. 19 North Carolina, No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 4 Michigan State, No. 6 UConn vs. No. 5 Marquette, No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 7 Houston and more. The Big East has the most ranked teams in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 with three.

The rankings will of course change from week to week, but using the preseason AP Top 25 poll as a guide, here are the Top 25 And 1 matchups of ranked teams to keep an eye on this season followed by a team-by-team look at each ranked team's games against other teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25.

1. No. 2 Duke vs. No. 4 Michigan State



When: Nov. 14 (Champions Classic) | Where: United Center (Chicago)

It's hard to find a better way to tip off the college basketball season in earnest than this matchup. Duke heads into the season with major expectations in Year 2 of the Jon Scheyer era because it returns starters Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Mark Mitchell and Kyle Filipowski and welcome 2023's No. 2 recruiting class to campus headlined by five-star shooting guard Jared McCain. Michigan State brings back similar experience and high-level guard play in A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins. The Spartans finished with the No. 5 recruiting class this cycle and if five-star center Xavier Booker grows in Tom Izzo's system, he could provide a strong defensive presence for a national championship contender.

2. No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 6 UConn

When: Dec. 1 | Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kansas)

Most of the games on this list are being played at neutral sites. This one isn't. It's being played at Allen Fieldhouse where Kansas enjoys one of the best home-court advantages in the country. The reigning NCAA Tournament champs have three ranked games in a two week stretch and the gauntlet starts in Lawrence. UConn star big man Donovan Clingan suffered a foot injury late last month and his status for the start of the season is up in the air, but the good news is he should be recovered in time for this game and the matchup between him and Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson should be a must-see showdown.

3. No. 2 Duke vs. No. 19 North Carolina

When: Feb. 3 | Where: Dean Smith Center (Chapel Hill, North Carolina)

When: March 9 | Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, North Carolina)

The sport's No. 1 rivalry has gone through some changes the last two seasons. Instead of Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski roaming the sidelines, it's now UNC's Hubert Davis and Scheyer leading their respective programs. Last season, the Blue Devils won both games vs. the Tar Heels, but UNC leads the all-time series between the blue blood 143-115.

4. No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 4 Michigan State

When: March 2 | Where: Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Indiana)

The bad news for college basketball fans is this matchup between preseason top-five teams from the Big Ten will only be played once this season. When Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington join the Big Ten next season it will become even less likely to get home-and-home matchups like we've seen in the past. These two played twice last season and the first matchup was headlined by a Zach Edey go-ahead bucket with three seconds left that gave Purdue a 64-63 win.

5. No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 7 Houston

When: Feb. 3 | Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence)

When: March 9 | Where: Fertitta Center (Houston)

Welcome to the Big 12, Houston. On Feb. 3, the Cougars will travel to Lawrence to face Kansas for the first time as a member of the Big 12. The Jayhawks will return the favor when they travel to Houston in the final game of the regular season before the conference tournament starts. Houston plays Kansas and Texas twice and Baylor once in its inaugural year as a member of the Big 12.

6. No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 5 UConn

When: Feb. 17 | Where: XL Center (Hartford, Connecticut)

When: March 6 | Where: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee)

UConn and Marquette played three times last season and the 2-1 series advantage went to the Golden Eagles. After the two Big East rivals split games in conference play, Marquette delivered the last loss the defending champions would suffer the rest of the season in the Big East Tournament semifinal. Former UConn guard Jordan Hawkins missed a go-ahead 3-pointer that would've sent UConn to the championship game. Instead, Marquette went on to win the Big East title vs. Xavier the next day. With both teams projected to finish at the top of the standings, a third matchup in the Big East Tournament seems like a possibility.

7. No. 12 Arizona vs. No. 21 USC

When: Jan. 17 | Where: McKale Center (Tucson, Arizona)

When: March 9 | Where: Galen Center (Los Angeles)

There will be one final season of Pac-12 basketball played this season before the conference potentially splits up for good. The only two teams in the conference that start the year ranked are Arizona and USC. The Wildcats are hoping to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament in Year 3 of the Tommy Lloyd era. The Wildcats are the favorites in the Pac-12 and have the toughest nonconference schedule of any team in the country. The brutal schedule includes five other matchups against teams ranked in the preseason: Duke, Michigan State, Purdue, FAU and Alabama.

8. No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 11 Gonzaga

When: Nov. 20 (Maui Invitational) | Where: Stan Sheriff Center (Honolulu)

The second game of the Maui Invitational features Edey going up against a Gonzaga team that lost a ton of experience from its roster. Consensus first-team All-American Drew Timme and sharpshooter Julian Strawther are both off to the NBA, but Gonzaga did secure a major win in the transfer portal by landing former Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard. Nembhard's older brother, Andrew Nembhard, played for Mark Few at Gonzaga and he should make an immediate impact for the WCC powerhouse. The winner of this game plays No. 9 Tennessee or Syracuse in the second round of the tournament.

Kansas and Kentucky meet again after the Jayhawks' win last season at Rupp Arena. Getty Images

9. No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Kentucky

When: Nov. 14 (Champions Classic) | Where: United Center (Chicago)

If this matchup was a few years ago, it would be the consensus No. 1 nonconference game on the list. Kentucky has been on a decline and the program hasn't reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2019. The good news is the Wildcats are bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country and both Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner are viewed as Tisdale Award Freshman of the Year candidates. A wild card for the Cats' is the status of five-star center Aaron Bradshaw, who suffered a fractured foot in the offseason. Getting him back could turn out to be the X-Factor if the Wildcats are to move up in the poll.

10. No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 8 Creighton

When: Dec. 30 | Where: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee)

When: March 2 | Where: CHI Health Center Omaha (Omaha, Nebraska)

One of the top games in the Big East last season was Marquette's 73-71 win over Creighton. The two Big East foes play twice again during the 2023-24 season with the first matchup on the second-to-last day of 2023. Creighton has as much experience as anyone in the Big East and Marquette will have to replace former star forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

11. No. 6 UConn vs. No. 22 Villanova

When: Jan. 20 | Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia)

When: Feb. 24 | Where: XL Center (Hartford)

In Year 1 of the Kyle Neptune era, Villanova finished the season 17-17 and had a first-round exit in the NIT. This season should be much different for the Wildcats in the second season after Jay Wright retired because they return Eric Dixon, Justin Moore, Mark Armstrong, Chris Arcidiacono and Jordan Longino. Neptune added former Richmond wing Tyler Burton via the transfer portal and both matchups with the Huskies will be must-watch games.

12. No. 11 Gonzaga vs. No. 23 Saint Mary's

When: Feb. 3 | Where: McCartney Athletic Center (Spokane, Washington)

When: March 2 | Where: University Credit Union Pavilion (Moraga, California)

The West Coast Conference (like many seasons in the last decade) is a two-horse race between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's. Most of the time, this matchup is played so late at night on the West Coast that only diehard fans of the sport take in the action. Saint Mary's was tabbed to finish No. 1 in the WCC preseason poll for the first time since the 2017-18 season and coach Randy Bennett has posted a 53-16 overall record over the past two seasons while earning consecutive No. 5 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

13. No. 6 UConn vs. No. 19 North Carolina

When: Dec. 5 | Where: Madison Square Garden (New York)

North Carolina is coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in program history and this will be one of its first opportunities to rewrite the failures from last season. UNC returns star big man Armando Bacot, guard RJ Davis and added Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan and Stanford's Harrison Ingram from the transfer portal. The Tar Heels also bring in five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, who was tabbed as the ACC Preseason Freshman of the Year by CBS Sports. North Carolina plays No. 9 Tennessee a week prior to this matchup and if it can manage to win both those games, serious buzz will start to build in Chapel Hill.

14. No. 2 Duke vs. No. 12 Arizona

When: Nov. 10 | Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham)

You can argue this is one of the best nonconference games of the season simply because Caleb Love is returning to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The former North Carolina star broke the hearts of Duke fans in the Final Four and he finds himself at Arizona after an offseason transfer portal debacle saw him come and go from Michigan. Keep an eye on the battle between potential All-American big men in Filipowski and CBS Sports Pac-12 Preseason Player of the Year Oumar Ballo.

15. No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 24 Alabama

When: Jan. 20 | Where: Thompson-Boling-Arena (Knoxville, Tennessee)

When: March 2 | Where: Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

While this rivalry is more prominent on the football field, the rise of the Crimson Tide's basketball program in recent years has made this matchup just as intriguing on the hardwood. Alabama and Tennessee will play a conference home-and-home this season after only facing each other once in the 2022-23 regular season when the Volunteers took down the No. 1 Crimson Tide at home to deliver their biggest win of the season.

16. No. 2 Duke vs. No. 13 Miami

When: Feb. 21 | Where: Watsco Center (Coral Gables, Florida)

Led by Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller, the Hurricanes made a surprise run to the Final Four and they're back for more this season. Despite losing its two best players to the NBA, the Hurricanes bring back two key contributors in Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack that should take on a larger role this season. Miami went 1-2 against the Blue Devils last season and the lone matchup in 2024 is a home game for the Hurricanes. This is one of Duke's seven games against preseason Top 25 opponents.

17. No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 24 Alabama

When: Dec. 9 | Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum (Toronto)

This game will serve as a homecoming for Edey. The reigning national player of the year grew up in Toronto and moved to the United States to play for IMG Academy in high school. The Boilermakers have three guaranteed ranked matchups on their nonconference slate and a date with the No. 1 overall seed from the NCAA Tournament last season is arguably their biggest test before Big Ten play starts. The Crimson Tide lost Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney to the NBA Draft, but coach Nate Oats worked his magic in the transfer portal to retool the roster. That includes picking up one of the top mid-major players available in former North Dakota State forward Grant Nelson.

18. No. 8 Houston vs. No. 15 Texas A&M

When: Dec. 16 | Where: Toyota Center (Houston)

This is the lone Top 25 matchup for both teams before they begin conference play. Houston is in its first season as a member of the Big 12 and its addition should make the best conference in the country even stronger. As for Texas A&M, it is looking to take the next step after falling in the first round last season to Penn State. The Aggies are a legitimate contender for the SEC title and they're led by All-American candidate Wade Taylor IV. Houston has firepower at guard as well with Jamal Shead and Baylor transfer LJ Cryer.

19. No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 18 Texas

When: Dec. 6 | Where: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee)

Year 1 of the Rodney Terry era in Austin begins this season after he took over as the interim coach in the early weeks of last season after the suspension and eventual firing of Chris Beard. Terry helped guide Texas to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008 and received a contract that will keep him with the program through the 2028 season. The Longhorns return point guard Tyrese Hunter and added Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas to the fold. On the other side, Marquette has arguably the top point guard in the country in senior Tyler Kolek making this game a battle of some of the top guard talent in the country.

20. No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 24 Alabama

When: Dec. 16 | Where: CenturyLink Center (Omaha)

Creighton was moments away from heading to the first Final Four in school history before a last-second loss to San Diego State ended its NCAA Tournament run last season. The Blue Jays are deep with experience and that includes returners Baylor Scheierman, Trey Alexander and Ryan Kalkbrenner in addition to Utah State transfer point guard Steven Ashworth. The matchup with the Crimson Tide will be Creighton's final tune-up before it opens up Big East play against Villanova four days later.

21. No. 2 Duke vs. No. 14 Arkansas

When: Nov. 29 | Where: Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Arkansas squares off with blue-blood heavyweight Duke in the inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge. Ever since Eric Musselman took over the Razorbacks in 2019, Bud Walton Arena has turned into one of the best home-court advantages in the sport and this will be the Blue Devils' only true nonconference road game of the season. Arkansas returns veteran Davonte Davis and Trevon Brazile to a team that got hot at the right time last season and reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 8 seed.

22. No. 17 San Diego State vs. No. 23 Saint Mary's

When: Nov. 17 | Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

The best mid-major nonconference matchup of the season is a neutral site game in Sin City featuring national runner-up San Diego State and WCC contender Saint Mary's. The Aztecs had a legendary run to the title game last season and came one game short of winning their first national championship in school history. San Diego State returns Lamont Butler, who famously hit the game-winning jumper to beat FAU in the Final Four, but lost star guard Matt Bradley to graduation. Saint Mary's has one of the most underrated players in the country in sophomore guard Aidan Mahaney who averaged 13.9 points per game as a freshman. That number should increase as he takes on a larger role in the offense.

23. No. 16 Kentucky vs. No. 19 North Carolina

When: Dec. 16 | Where: State Farm Arena (Atlanta)

A battle of blue bloods in the CBS Sports Classic is bound to be a good measuring stick before both programs enter conference play. This game will mark meeting No. 43 between the two powerhouses and UNC leads the all-time series 25-17. The last meeting was on Dec. 18, 2021 when Kentucky recorded a statement win behind 26 points from former guard Sahvir Wheeler, who is now at Washington.

24. No. 11 Gonzaga vs. No. 21 USC

When: Dec. 2 | Where: MGM Arena (Las Vegas)

USC features one of the best backcourts in the country in Boogie Ellis and freshman superstar Isaiah Collier. The Trojans have their best overall roster heading into the season in years and the hype around Andy Enfield's program is for real. USC opens the season against Kansas State in Las Vegas on Nov. 6 and it returns to Sin City less than a month later to face Gonzaga. One of the biggest storylines surrounding the program is the status of Bronny James. If the oldest son of NBA star LeBron James is back after his cardiac arrest in the summer, this game will have even more buzz.

25. No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 19 North Carolina

When: Nov. 29 | Where: Dean Smith Center (Chapel Hill)

The predicted order of finish by CBS Sports' experts show the SEC could be wide open this season. Tennessee was tabbed to finish No. 1 in the conference and this could be the season that coach Rick Barnes gets the Volunteers over the hump and to the Final Four for the first time in program history. It looked like Tennessee had a good chance of making a deep run in the tournament last season, but a loss to FAU in the Sweet 16 ended those dreams. Tennessee faces No. 25 Illinois 10 days after this game and if it passes both tests it should have a strong case to move up even higher in the rankings.

And 1 -- No. 10 FAU vs. No. 25 Illinois

When: Dec. 5 (Jimmy V Classic) | Where: Madison Square Garden (New York)

The Owls were one of only five Division l programs which didn't lose a single player via the transfer portal and FAU only graduated one player from its Final Four team. Illinois also benefited heavily from players not leaving the program after Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins both elected to bypass the 2023 NBA Draft and returned to school to help Illinois compete for a Big Ten title. The Fighting Illini have seven ranked games on their schedule and this should end up being one of the most entertaining nonconference games of the season.

2022-23 AP Top 25 games

1. Kansas (7 games vs. opponents in preseason AP Top 25)

vs. No. 16 Kentucky, Nov. 14 (Champions Classic, Chicago)

No. 6 UConn, Dec. 1

No. 7 Houston, Feb. 3

No. 20 Baylor, Feb. 10

No. 18 Texas, Feb. 24

at No. 20 Baylor, March 2

at No. 7 Houston, March 9

2. Duke (7)

No. 12 Arizona, Nov. 10

vs. No. 4 Michigan State, Nov. 14 (Champions Classic, Chicago)

at No. 14 Arkansas, Nov. 29

vs. No. 20 Baylor, Dec. 20 (New York)

at No. 19 UNC, Feb. 3

at No. 13 Miami, Feb. 21

No. 19 UNC, March 9

3. Purdue (6)

vs. No. 11 Gonzaga, Nov. 20 (Maui Invitational, Honolulu)

vs. No. 24 Alabama, Dec. 9 (Toronto)

vs. No. 12 Arizona, Dec. 16 (Indianapolis)

No. 25 Illinois, Jan. 5

No. 4 Michigan State, March 2

at No. 25 Illinois, March 5

4. Michigan State (6)

vs. No. 2 Duke, Nov. 14 (Champions Classic, Chicago)

vs. No. 12 Arizona, Nov. 23 (Palm Springs, California)

vs. No. 20 Baylor, Dec. 16 (Detroit)

at No. 25 Illinois, Jan. 11

No. 25 Illinois, Feb. 10

at No. 3 Purdue, March 2

5. Marquette (8)

at No. 25 Illinois, Nov. 14

No. 18 Texas, Dec. 6

No. 8 Creighton, Dec. 30

No. 22 Villanova, Jan. 15

at No. 22 Villanova, Jan. 30

at No. 6 UConn, Feb. 17

at No. 8 Creighton, March 2

No. 6 UConn, March 6

6. UConn (9)

at No. 1 Kansas, Dec. 1

vs. No. 19 North Carolina, Dec. 5 (New York)

vs. No. 11 Gonzaga, Dec. 15 (Seattle)

No. 8 Creighton, Jan. 17

at No. 22 Villanova, Jan. 20

No. 5 Marquette, Feb. 17

at No. 8 Creighton, Feb. 20

No. 22 Villanova, Feb. 24

at No. 5 Marquette, March 6

7. Houston (6)

No. 15 Texas A&M, Dec. 16

at No. 18 Texas, Jan. 29

at No. 1 Kansas, Feb. 3

No. 18 Texas, Feb. 17

at No. 20 Baylor, Feb. 24

No. 1 Kansas, March 9

8. Creighton (7)

No. 24 Alabama, Dec. 16

No. 22 Villanova, Dec. 20

at No. 5 Marquette, Dec. 30

at No. 6 UConn, Jan. 17

No. 6 UConn, Feb. 20

No. 5 Marquette, March 2

at No. 22 Villanova, March 9

9. Tennessee (9)

at No. 19 North Carolina, Nov. 29

No. 25 Illinois, Dec. 9

No. 24 Alabama, Jan. 20

at No. 16 Kentucky, Feb. 3

at No. 15 Texas A&M, Feb. 10

at No. 14 Arkansas, Feb. 14

No. 15 Texas A&M, Feb. 24

at No. 24 Alabama, March 2

No. 16 Kentucky, March 9

10. FAU (2)

vs. No. 25 Illinois, Dec. 5 (New York)

No. 12 Arizona, Dec. 23 (Las Vegas)

11. Gonzaga (7)

vs. No. 3 Purdue, Nov. 20 (Maui Invitational, Honolulu)

vs. No. 21 USC, Dec. 2 (Las Vegas)

vs. No. 6 UConn, Dec. 15 (Seattle)

No. 17 San Diego State, Dec. 29

No. 16 Kentucky, Feb. 10

No. 23 Saint Mary's, Feb. 3

at No. 23 Saint Mary's, March 2

12. Arizona (7)

at No. 2 Duke, Nov. 10

vs. No. 4 Michigan State, Nov. 23 (Palm Desert, California)

vs. No. 3 Purdue, Dec. 16 (Indianapolis)

vs. No. 24 Alabama, Dec. 20 (Phoenix)

vs. No. 12 FAU, Dec. 23 (Las Vegas)

No. 21 USC, Jan. 17

at No. 21 USC, March 9

13. Miami (4)

at No. 16 Kentucky, Nov. 28

No. 19 UNC, Feb. 10

No. 2 Duke, Feb. 21

at No. 19 North Carolina, Feb. 26

14. Arkansas (7)

No. 2 Duke, Nov. 29

No. 15 Texas A&M, Jan. 16

No. 16 Kentucky, Jan. 27

No. 9 Tennessee, Feb. 14

at No. 15 Texas A&M, Feb. 20

at No. 16 Kentucky, March 2

at No. 24 Alabama, March 9

15. Texas A&M (7)

at No. 7 Houston, Dec. 16

No. 16 Kentucky, Jan. 13

at No. 14 Arkansas, Jan. 16

No. 9 Tennessee, Feb. 10

at No. 24 Alabama, Feb. 17

No. 14 Arkansas, Feb. 20

at No. 9 Tennessee, Feb. 24

16. Kentucky (10)

vs. No. 1 Kansas, Nov. 14 (Champions Classic, Chicago)

No. 13 Miami, Nov. 28

vs. No. 19 North Carolina, Dec. 16 (CBS Sports Classic, Atlanta)

No. 11 Gonzaga, Feb. 10

No. 15 Texas A&M, Jan. 13

at No. 14 Arkansas, Jan. 27

No. 9 Tennessee, Feb. 3

No. 24 Alabama, Feb. 24

No. 14 Arkansas, March 2

at No. 9 Tennessee, March 9

17. San Diego State (2)

vs. No. 23 St. Mary's, Nov. 17 (Las Vegas)

at No. 11 Gonzaga, Dec. 29

18. Texas (6)

at No. 5 Marquette, Dec. 6

No. 20 Baylor, Jan. 20

No. 7 Houston, Jan. 29

at No. 7 Houston, Feb. 17

at No. 1 Kansas, Feb. 24

at No. 20 Baylor, March 4

19. North Carolina (7)

No. 9 Tennessee, Nov. 29

vs. No. 6UConn, Dec. 5 (New York)

vs. No. 16 Kentucky, Dec. 16 (CBS Sports Classic, Atlanta)

No. 2 Duke, Feb. 3

at No. 13 Miami, Feb. 10

No. 13 Miami, Feb. 26

at No. 2 Duke, March 9

20. Baylor (7)

vs. No. 4 Michigan State, Dec. 16 (Detroit)

vs. No. 2 Duke, Dec. 20 (New York)

at No. 18 Texas, Jan. 20

at No. 1 Kansas, Feb. 10

No. 7 Houston, Feb. 24

No. 1 Kansas, March 2

No. 18 Texas, March 4

21. USC (3)

vs. No. 11 Gonzaga, Dec. 2 (Las Vegas)

at No. 12 Arizona, Jan. 17

No. 12 Arizona, March 9

22. Villanova (6)

at No. 8 Creighton, Dec. 20

at No. 5 Marquette, Jan. 15

No. 6 UConn, Jan. 20

No. 5 Marquette, Jan. 30

at No. 6 UConn, Feb. 24

No. 8 Creighton, March 9

23. Saint Mary's (3)

vs. No. 17 San Diego State, Nov. 17 (Las Vegas)

at No. 11 Gonzaga, Feb. 3

No. 11 Gonzaga, March 2

24. Alabama (8)

vs. No. 3 Purdue, Dec. 9 (Toronto)

at No. 8 Creighton, Dec. 16

vs. No. 12 Arizona, Dec. 20 (Phoenix)

at No. 9 Tennessee, Jan. 20

No. 15 Texas A&M, Feb. 17

at No. 16 Kentucky, Feb. 24

No. 9 Tennessee, March 2

No. 14 Arkansas, March 9

25. Illinois (7)