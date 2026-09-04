Skip to Main Content
player headshot

Michael Wilson Jr.

  • BELLAR
  • #24
  • F

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-6, 195 lbs
Birthplace: Charlotte, NC
Class: Sophomore

Last Game

Fri, Mar 6 |
ESP+
@ Cent. Arkansas Bears (22-12)
  • VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
73
Final
86
Game Recap

2025 Stats

STATS MPG PPG FG% RPG APG
Regular Season 13.5 5.7 48.4 1.8 0.7

Top Michael Wilson Jr. News

Atlantic Sun Standings

Team Conf Overall
PEAY
 15-3 22-9
CARK
 15-3 22-12
QUEENC
 13-5 21-14
LPSCMB
 12-6 19-13
FGC
 8-10 16-18
WESTGA
 8-10 15-17
BELLAR
 7-11 13-19
JVILLE
 7-11 12-20
STETSON
 7-11 12-21
EKY
 7-11 11-21
UNF
 5-13 7-25
NALAB
 4-14 9-21
Full Standings