WMICH
2 Pass
15 Rush
60 YDS
2:54 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:00
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
Penalty
1ST & 10 WMICH 2
0:00
Penalty on TOL 13-C.McDonald Offside 1 yards enforced at TOL 2. No Play.
+21 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 21
0:04
7-J.Kincaide runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
+12 YD
2ND & 6 TOLEDO 33
0:31
5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to TOL 21 for 12 yards (31-D.Bolden).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 37
1:09
28-S.Tyler to TOL 33 for 4 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+11 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 48
1:32
28-S.Tyler pushed ob at TOL 37 for 11 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+9 YD
3RD & 7 WMICH 43
2:03
5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to TOL 48 for 9 yards (24-J.Clark).
No Gain
2ND & 7 WMICH 43
2:10
5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Bussell.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 40
2:47
3-L.Jefferson to WMC 43 for 3 yards (98-D.Alexander).
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:54
17-T.Cluckey kicks 50 yards from TOL 35. 1-D.Eskridge pushed ob at WMC 40 for 25 yards (15-M.Coleman).
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:00
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 0:04
7-J.Kincaide runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
02:54
pos
14
13
Point After TD 2:54
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 3:00
21-S.Seymour runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
63
yds
03:18
pos
13
7
Point After TD 6:12
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:18
5-K.Eleby runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
03:06
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:18
29-E.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:24
12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
03:24
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 6
Rushing 2 3
Passing 3 3
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-1 1-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 138 144
Total Plays 14 17
Avg Gain 9.9 8.5
Net Yards Rushing 37 60
Rush Attempts 7 12
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 5.0
Yards Passing 101 84
Comp. - Att. 6-7 4-5
Yards Per Pass 14.4 16.8
Penalties - Yards 2-6 3-22
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1--1.0 1-45.0
Return Yards -1 0
Punts - Returns 1--1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Toledo 1-0 14---14
W. Michigan 1-0 14---14
Waldo Stadium Kalamazoo, MI
 101 PASS YDS 84
37 RUSH YDS 60
138 TOTAL YDS 144
Toledo
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 101 1 0 254.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 214 4 0 159.9
E. Peters 6/7 101 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Seymour 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 93 1
S. Seymour 2 35 1 33
E. Peters 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 67 0
E. Peters 1 2 0 2
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 74 0
B. Koback 4 0 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
I. Winstead 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
I. Winstead 1 1 55 0 55
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 1
D. Maddox 4 4 33 1 12
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 1
B. Koback 1 1 13 0 13
R. Blackmon 28 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
R. Blackmon 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Anderson 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Anderson 2-1 0.0 0
J. Clark 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Clark 2-0 0.0 0
N. Bauer 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Bauer 2-0 0.0 0
N. Givhan 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Givhan 1-0 0.0 0
D. Alexander 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hines 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hines 1-0 0.0 0
T. Taylor 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bolden 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bolden 1-0 0.0 0
S. Holt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Holt 1-0 0.0 0
S. Womack 0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Womack 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hood 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hood 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Davis 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
E. Davis 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackmon 28 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
R. Blackmon 1 -1.0 -1 0
W. Michigan
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Eleby 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 84 0 0 221.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.0% 262 3 0 274.4
K. Eleby 4/5 84 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Jefferson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 70 1
L. Jefferson 6 26 0 11
J. Kincaide 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 42 1
J. Kincaide 1 21 1 21
S. Tyler 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 68 1
S. Tyler 3 12 0 11
K. Eleby 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
K. Eleby 1 1 1 1
S. Moore 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Moore 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Moore 24 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
S. Moore 1 1 56 0 56
D. Eskridge 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 114 2
D. Eskridge 2 2 16 0 9
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 68 1
J. Hall 1 1 12 0 12
D. Bussell 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Bussell 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Moment 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Moment 4-0 0.0 0
R. Holley 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Holley 2-0 0.0 0
T. Hayward 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Hayward 1-1 0.0 0
B. Garner 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Garner 1-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
B. Fiske 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Fiske 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Kapps 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/8
T. Kapps 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Mihalic 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0 0
N. Mihalic 1 45.0 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Eskridge 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 45 0
D. Eskridge 2 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 TOLEDO 25 3:24 6 75 TD
6:12 TOLEDO 25 3:18 10 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WMICH 25 2:09 3 4 Punt
9:18 WMICH 25 3:06 8 75 TD
2:54 WMICH 40 2:54 8 61 TD

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (8 plays, 61 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:00 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 2
(0:00 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 13-C.McDonald Offside 1 yards enforced at TOL 2. No Play.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 21
(0:04 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
+12 YD
2 & 6 - WMICH 33
(0:31 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to TOL 21 for 12 yards (31-D.Bolden).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 37
(1:09 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 33 for 4 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 48
(1:32 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at TOL 37 for 11 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - WMICH 43
(2:03 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to TOL 48 for 9 yards (24-J.Clark).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WMICH 43
(2:10 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Bussell.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 40
(2:47 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 43 for 3 yards (98-D.Alexander).
Kickoff
(2:54 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 50 yards from TOL 35. 1-D.Eskridge pushed ob at WMC 40 for 25 yards (15-M.Coleman).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:54 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - TOLEDO 2
(3:00 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(3:14 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour pushed ob at WMC 4 for 33 yards. Penalty on WMC 4-P.Lupro Illegal low block 2 yards enforced at WMC 4.
Penalty
3 & 14 - TOLEDO 48
(3:19 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 13-H.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 48. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 48
(3:19 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 28-R.Blackmon.
Penalty
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 47
(3:35 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 28-R.Blackmon False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 47. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48
(4:09 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 47 for 1 yard (20-C.Moment).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 50
(4:38 - 1st) 12-E.Peters scrambles to WMC 48 for 2 yards (20-C.Moment).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42
(5:11 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 50 for 8 yards (8-R.Holley).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 29
(5:36 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to TOL 42 for 13 yards (23-T.Hayward).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(6:12 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox pushed ob at TOL 29 for 4 yards (6-A.Thomas).
Kickoff
(6:12 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:12 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - WMICH 1
(6:18 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 1 - WMICH 1
(6:52 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 1 for no gain (91-J.Hines).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 2
(7:21 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 1 for 1 yard (6-N.Bauer1-T.Anderson).
+3 YD
1 & 5 - WMICH 5
(7:53 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 2 for 3 yards (45-D.Johnson).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 16
(8:11 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 5 for 11 yards (6-N.Bauer).
+8 YD
1 & 15 - WMICH 24
(8:41 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 16 for 8 yards (48-N.Givhan).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WMICH 19
(8:54 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 89-B.Borske False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 19. No Play.
+56 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(9:12 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to TOL 19 for 56 yards (24-J.Clark).
Kickoff
(9:18 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 25 for 25 yards (27-Q.Mitchell).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:18 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
+9 YD
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 9
(9:24 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
-5 YD
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 4
(10:08 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 9 for -5 yards (2-B.Garner23-T.Hayward).
+5 YD
1 & 9 - TOLEDO 9
(10:52 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 4 for 5 yards (20-C.Moment55-B.Fiske).
+12 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 21
(11:35 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to WMC 9 for 12 yards (20-C.Moment).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(12:05 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 21 for -1 yard (8-R.Holley).
+55 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(12:42 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to WMC 35 FUMBLES. 14-I.Winstead to WMC 20 for no gain.

WMICH
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - WMICH 29
(12:51 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic punts 45 yards from WMC 29. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 25 for -1 yard (2-B.Garner).
+7 YD
3 & 13 - WMICH 22
(13:42 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 29 for 7 yards (20-S.Holt).
-3 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 25
(14:23 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 22 for -3 yards (96-D.Hood).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 24-S.Moore to WMC 25 for no gain (56-T.Taylor).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
