Drive Chart
|
|
|TOLEDO
|WMICH
Preview not available
Preview not available
WMICH
2 Pass
15 Rush
60 YDS
2:54 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:00
16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
Penalty
1ST & 10 WMICH 2
0:00
Penalty on TOL 13-C.McDonald Offside 1 yards enforced at TOL 2. No Play.
+21 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 21
0:04
7-J.Kincaide runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
+12 YD
2ND & 6 TOLEDO 33
0:31
5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to TOL 21 for 12 yards (31-D.Bolden).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 37
1:09
28-S.Tyler to TOL 33 for 4 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+11 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 48
1:32
28-S.Tyler pushed ob at TOL 37 for 11 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+9 YD
3RD & 7 WMICH 43
2:03
5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to TOL 48 for 9 yards (24-J.Clark).
No Gain
2ND & 7 WMICH 43
2:10
5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Bussell.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 40
2:47
3-L.Jefferson to WMC 43 for 3 yards (98-D.Alexander).
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:54
17-T.Cluckey kicks 50 yards from TOL 35. 1-D.Eskridge pushed ob at WMC 40 for 25 yards (15-M.Coleman).
Touchdown 9:24
12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
03:24
pos
6
0
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|6
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|138
|144
|Total Plays
|14
|17
|Avg Gain
|9.9
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|60
|Rush Attempts
|7
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|101
|84
|Comp. - Att.
|6-7
|4-5
|Yards Per Pass
|14.4
|16.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-6
|3-22
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1--1.0
|1-45.0
|Return Yards
|-1
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|101
|PASS YDS
|84
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|138
|TOTAL YDS
|144
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|6/7
|101
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|2
|35
|1
|33
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|4
|0
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Winstead 14 WR
|I. Winstead
|1
|1
|55
|0
|55
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|4
|4
|33
|1
|12
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Anderson 1 S
|T. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 24 CB
|J. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 48 DE
|N. Givhan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 DE
|J. Hines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 56 DE
|T. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bolden 31 LB
|D. Bolden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Holt 20 S
|S. Holt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Womack 0 CB
|S. Womack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 45 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hood 96 DT
|D. Hood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Davis 29 K
|E. Davis
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|4/5
|84
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|6
|26
|0
|11
|
J. Kincaide 7 RB
|J. Kincaide
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
S. Tyler 28 RB
|S. Tyler
|3
|12
|0
|11
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|1
|1
|56
|0
|56
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Bussell 2 WR
|D. Bussell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holley 8 DT
|R. Holley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 6 S
|A. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DT
|B. Fiske
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Kapps 16 K
|T. Kapps
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|2
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 2(0:00 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 13-C.McDonald Offside 1 yards enforced at TOL 2. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 21(0:04 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 33(0:31 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to TOL 21 for 12 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 37(1:09 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to TOL 33 for 4 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 48(1:32 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler pushed ob at TOL 37 for 11 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 43(2:03 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to TOL 48 for 9 yards (24-J.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 43(2:10 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Bussell.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 40(2:47 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 43 for 3 yards (98-D.Alexander).
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 50 yards from TOL 35. 1-D.Eskridge pushed ob at WMC 40 for 25 yards (15-M.Coleman).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TOLEDO 2(3:00 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(3:14 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour pushed ob at WMC 4 for 33 yards. Penalty on WMC 4-P.Lupro Illegal low block 2 yards enforced at WMC 4.
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - TOLEDO 48(3:19 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 13-H.Taylor Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 48(3:19 - 1st) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 28-R.Blackmon.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 47(3:35 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 28-R.Blackmon False start 5 yards enforced at WMC 47. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(4:09 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 47 for 1 yard (20-C.Moment).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 50(4:38 - 1st) 12-E.Peters scrambles to WMC 48 for 2 yards (20-C.Moment).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(5:11 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 50 for 8 yards (8-R.Holley).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 29(5:36 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to TOL 42 for 13 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(6:12 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox pushed ob at TOL 29 for 4 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|Kickoff
|(6:12 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:12 - 1st) 16-T.Kapps extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 1(6:18 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 1(6:52 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 1 for no gain (91-J.Hines).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 2(7:21 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 1 for 1 yard (6-N.Bauer1-T.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - WMICH 5(7:53 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 2 for 3 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 16(8:11 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 5 for 11 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - WMICH 24(8:41 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to TOL 16 for 8 yards (48-N.Givhan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 19(8:54 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 89-B.Borske False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 19. No Play.
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(9:12 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to TOL 19 for 56 yards (24-J.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 25 for 25 yards (27-Q.Mitchell).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:18 - 1st) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 9(9:24 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 4(10:08 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 9 for -5 yards (2-B.Garner23-T.Hayward).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - TOLEDO 9(10:52 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 4 for 5 yards (20-C.Moment55-B.Fiske).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 21(11:35 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to WMC 9 for 12 yards (20-C.Moment).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(12:05 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to WMC 21 for -1 yard (8-R.Holley).
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(12:42 - 1st) 12-E.Peters complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to WMC 35 FUMBLES. 14-I.Winstead to WMC 20 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WMICH 29(12:51 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic punts 45 yards from WMC 29. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 25 for -1 yard (2-B.Garner).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 13 - WMICH 22(13:42 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 29 for 7 yards (20-S.Holt).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 25(14:23 - 1st) 28-S.Tyler to WMC 22 for -3 yards (96-D.Hood).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 24-S.Moore to WMC 25 for no gain (56-T.Taylor).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to WMC End Zone. touchback.
-
EMICH
BALLST
21
13
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
14
1st 0:00 ESPN
-
CMICH
NILL
7
0
2nd 13:30 ESPU
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
061 O/U
-14
Thu 8:00pm FS1
-
IOWA
MINN
0
058 O/U
+3.5
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
FAU
FIU
0
041 O/U
+8.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
7CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
UK
0
042 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TCU
WVU
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WAKE
UNC
0
066 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WCAR
22LIB
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
ILL
RUT
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
053 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
ARMY
TULANE
0
048 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
10IND
MICHST
0
052 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
0
057 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SALA
25LALAF
0
053.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
0
062.5 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 2:30pm FS2
-
SFLA
HOU
0
057.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
045 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm
-
2ND
BC
0
050 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
20USC
ARIZ
0
067.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RICE
LATECH
0
049.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
COLO
STNFRD
0
054 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
GAS
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
USM
WKY
0
048.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
057 O/U
-1.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
052.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm
-
NEVADA
NMEX
0
062.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
11OREG
WASHST
0
058 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
19SMU
TULSA
0
063.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
PITT
GATECH
0
051.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
ARK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SC
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
13WISC
MICH
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
075.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
FSU
NCST
0
059 O/U
-10
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
047 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
UNLV
SJST
0
059 O/U
-15.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
OREGST
WASH
0
052.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
5TXAM
TENN
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
0
BTN
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN