No. 21 Oklahoma State seeks bounce-back vs. Texas Tech
Whether one team can maintain its grip on the good feeling it garnered from a final-play victory or the other can respond from a humbling loss to its arch rival makes up the backdrop when Texas Tech visits No. 21 Oklahoma State at Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday.
The Red Raiders (3-5, 2-5 Big 12) edged Baylor on Jonathan Garibay's 25-yard field goal as time expired last week, capping a fourth-quarter rally to lift them to a 24-23 triumph.
By contrast, the Cowboys (5-2, 4-2) unraveled in the second half of a 41-13 loss to hard-charging Oklahoma. While that loss didn't squash OSU's conference championship hopes, it dashed any chance of staying in the conversation for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
"We've got to get rid of that and we got to look ourselves in the mirror and make corrections and see where we made mistakes, see where we got outcoached," Cowboys' coach Mike Gundy said. "When things happened that weren't good, we got frazzled and we didn't settle in and let something else to happen.
The biggest issue that plagued Oklahoma State was an anemic rushing attack. The Cowboys ran for 78 yards on 28 carries after coming in averaging 190.2 a contest.
Star running back Chuba Hubbard ranks third in the league with 89.3 yards a game but has been banged up and it has taken a toll on the OSU attack.
"We can't rush the football when we want to rush the football, and as I've said for six weeks, that's a serious problem that we have to fix," Gundy said.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders may have found a spark on offense from a familiar face and that bodes well this week.
Junior quarterback Alan Bowman came off the bench against Baylor to engineer three late scoring drives and finished with 181 passing yards on 14-of-23 accuracy.
In 2018, in a 41-17 Texas Tech victory in Stillwater, Bowman turned in a strong road start by hitting 35 of 46 for 397 yards and two touchdowns. The challenge figures to be different this time around against a Cowboys' defense that ranks second in the Big 12 in passing yards allowed (188.1) and per attempt (6.5).
Bowman's re-emergence last week came after he lost the starting job to graduate transfer Henry Colombi after a dismal performance by both the quarterback and the offense in a 31-15 loss at Iowa State on Oct. 10.
Texas Tech coach Matt Wells pegged Bowman as the starter but said Colombi will likely continue to get snaps.
"I think we saw enough to continue to do it," Wells said of the two-quarterback plan. "Just like I said last week, we'll play both quarterbacks. As of today, Alan will start the first series, but we need to bring out the best in both of them."
The Red Raiders are seeking a third straight win over OSU for the first time since 2000-2002. The victory in 2018 broke a string of nine in a row in the series for the Cowboys.
The scoreboard most likely will be put to good use. The winner has scored at least 41 points in each of the last nine meetings, with a combined 75 points scored in eight of the nine games.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|6
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|99
|99
|Total Plays
|14
|15
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|34
|Rush Attempts
|7
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|11.6
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|18
|65
|Comp. - Att.
|3-7
|6-8
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|18
|PASS YDS
|65
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|34
|
|
|99
|TOTAL YDS
|99
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|3/7
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|3
|64
|1
|59
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|3
|9
|0
|7
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Polk 12 WR
|J. Polk
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Cleveland 85 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Vasher 9 WR
|T. Vasher
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
|J. Morgenstern
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schooler 17 LB
|C. Schooler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Garibay 46 K
|J. Garibay
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|1
|44.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
|C. Nwabuko III
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
C. Townsend 5 RB
|C. Townsend
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|6/8
|65
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|3
|17
|0
|12
|
D. Jackson 27 RB
|D. Jackson
|4
|17
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|2
|2
|30
|0
|24
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|2
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|3
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
D. Anderson 11 WR
|D. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walterscheid 96 DE
|K. Walterscheid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pohl 59 K
|B. Pohl
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(5:32 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at TT 21 for 8 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 44(5:39 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace. Penalty on TT 23-D.Fields Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TT 44. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(5:56 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to TT 44 for 4 yards (41-J.Morgenstern1-K.Merriweather).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(6:11 - 1st) Penalty on TT 6-R.Jeffers Holding 10 yards enforced at OKS 42. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 30(6:11 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles runs ob at OKS 42 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 26(6:36 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 30 for 4 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(6:55 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 26 for 5 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay kicks 62 yards from TT 35. 8-B.Johnson to OKS 21 for 18 yards (24-A.Beck).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay extra point is good.
|+59 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 41(7:13 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 35(7:46 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland to TT 41 for 6 yards (8-R.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 35(7:50 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(8:09 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz to TT 35 for 3 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga20-M.Rodriguez).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 29(8:37 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 32 for 3 yards (96-K.Walterscheid).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 29(9:11 - 1st) 14-X.White to TT 29 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXTECH 27(9:27 - 1st) 14-X.White to TT 29 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(10:01 - 1st) 14-X.White to TT 27 for 7 yards (96-K.Walterscheid).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - OKLAST 15(10:07 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 15(10:49 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to TT 15 for no gain (17-C.Schooler).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 21(11:18 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TT 15 for 6 yards (23-D.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(11:25 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Anderson.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 38(11:40 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at TT 21 for 17 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 38(11:47 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(12:06 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to TT 38 for 6 yards (24-A.Beck).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(12:31 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace pushed ob at TT 44 for 24 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 26(12:50 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 32 for 6 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 23(13:05 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 26 for 3 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(13:22 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKS 23 for 4 yards (23-D.Fields).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 37(13:30 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 44 yards from TT 37 to OKS 19 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 37(13:35 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Vasher.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 29(13:54 - 1st) 18-M.Price to TT 37 for 8 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(14:00 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Polk.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 20(14:12 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 29 for 9 yards (20-M.Rodriguez2-T.McCalister).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 18(14:48 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 20 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez3-T.Sterling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(14:55 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Polk.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 63 yards from OKS 35. 5-C.Townsend to TT 18 for 16 yards (16-D.Harper).
