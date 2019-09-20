Drive Chart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Tennessee's last two trips to the Swamp have ended in gut-punching, heart-wrenching, head-scratching fashion.

The Volunteers might have a two-game winning streak in Gainesville if not for a pair of 63-yard touchdowns late.

First, it was Antonio Callaway's catch, turn and run down the sideline with 1:26 remaining in 2015, a fourth-and-14 play that lifted the Gators to a 28-27 victory. Two years later, Feleipe Franks heaved a pass to Tyrie Cleveland in the back of the end zone on the final play, turning a tie game into a 26-20 triumph.

The Gators avoided upsets both times and added to their dominance in what used to be the most prominent series in the Southeastern Conference's Eastern Division.

Tennessee (1-2) gets another shot to upend ninth-ranked Florida (3-0, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday, trying to snap a seven-game skid at Florida Field and win for just the second time in the last 15 meetings.

''I know they are looking to ruin our season,'' Gators linebacker David Reese said.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, a college graduate who could have transferred and played elsewhere, will make his first start since his freshman year in high school . Trask played behind Houston's D'Eriq King at Manville (Texas) High. King broke one of former Florida star Tim Tebow's records Friday night by notching his 15th consecutive game with at least one passing and rushing touchdown.

Trask, meanwhile, got his first meaningful snaps since 2012 last week at Kentucky. The career backup replaced injured starter Feleipe Franks (broken/dislocated ankle) to start the fourth quarter and led the Gators to 19 points and a 29-21 victory.

''At the end of the day, you've got to keep it all in perspective,'' Trask said. ''You can't get outside of your element.''

Florida had to rally to win twice this season, coming from behind to beat Miami in the opener and then overcoming an 11-point deficit against the Wildcats. The Gators also struggled early against Tennessee-Martin, leading 17-0 at halftime before pulling away late.

''The thing that impresses me the most about these guys is they've been in two really close games, probably had just as good a chance to lose the games as they did to win them,'' Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt said. ''But they found a way to win the games, and that's the mark of a team that has character, toughness and knows how to finish.''

Pruitt is trying to instill the same traits in his team.

Tennessee embarrassingly lost to lower-division Georgia State last month and then came up short in double overtime against BYU. Now, the Vols are two-touchdown underdogs for their first road trip of the season.

''We're fired up,'' Tennessee receiver Jauan Jennings said. ''It's a road game, going into the Swamp. Florida. How else can you put it?''

Here are some other things to know heading into the 49th meeting in the series:

HOBBLED GATORS

Florida hopes to get All-SEC cornerback CJ Henderson back from a sprained ankle, but the Gators will be without elusive receiver Kadarius Toney (shoulder) and maybe defensive end Jabari Zuniga (ankle). Linebacker Amari Burney also missed the last two games. Adding to the injury woes, safety Donovan Stiner is suspended for the first half because of a targeting ejection at Kentucky.

THOMPSON TRAVELS

Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson is making the trip to Gainesville , but it's unclear whether he will make his season debut.

Thompson, who started 10 games as a freshman last year, was arrested last month on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge and suspended from the team. He returned to practice last week.

Linebacker Jeremy Banks also is traveling. Banks intercepted two passes last week and then arrested following the game. He was stopped for making an illegal U-turn early Sunday, and officers discovered he had an active warrant for failing to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

SCORING STREAK

The Gators have scored 24 or more points in seven consecutive games, the first time they've accomplished that feat since a 24-game stretch between October 2007 and September 2009. Florida also has consecutive 300-yard passing games for the first time since 2007.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Tennessee 1-2 -----
9 Florida 3-0 -----
FLA -14, O/U 49
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Gainesville, FL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 629 7 2 160.4
J. Guarantano 50/76 629 7 2
J. Shrout 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 23 0 0 54.8
J. Shrout 3/9 23 0 0
B. Maurer 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
B. Maurer 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 248 2
T. Chandler 42 248 2 53
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 138 0
E. Gray 32 138 0 13
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 49 0
T. Jordan 12 49 0 14
F. Orr 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
F. Orr 7 32 0 12
C. Omer 42 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
C. Omer 2 24 0 18
B. Maurer 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 1
B. Maurer 4 16 1 8
J. Christian 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Christian 2 12 0 7
R. Keyton 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Keyton 1 10 0 10
J. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Jones 1 9 0 9
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Jennings 1 2 0 2
J. Palmer 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Palmer 1 0 0 0
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 -10 0
J. Guarantano 13 -10 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 208 4
J. Jennings 12 208 4 51
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 127 2
M. Callaway 9 127 2 39
J. Palmer 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 91 0
J. Palmer 8 91 0 18
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 0
D. Wood-Anderson 5 90 0 54
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 60 0
E. Gray 9 60 0 14
C. Tillman 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 1
C. Tillman 3 41 1 28
P. Fant 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
P. Fant 1 19 0 19
B. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Johnson 1 9 0 9
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 4 0
T. Chandler 3 4 0 4
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Jordan 1 3 0 3
A. Pope 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Pope 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Warrior 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Warrior 0-0 0 1
K. Solomon 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Solomon 0-0 0 1
J. Banks 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Banks 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/8 11/11
B. Cimaglia 8/8 0 11/11 35
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.1% 698 5 3 173.4
F. Franks 54/71 698 5 3
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 166 1 0 168
K. Trask 13/18 166 1 0
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 2 0 0 29.2
E. Jones 1/4 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 120 2
L. Perine 34 120 2 15
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 76 1
J. Hammond 1 76 1 76
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 68 1
F. Franks 21 68 1 22
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 41 0
I. Clement 1 41 0 41
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
D. Pierce 10 35 0 11
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 1
E. Jones 4 31 1 16
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Copeland 1 15 0 15
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
N. Wright 7 13 0 4
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 1
M. Davis 6 9 1 12
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Townsend 1 6 0 6
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
K. Trask 1 4 1 4
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
K. Toney 4 3 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 201 1
V. Jefferson 12 201 1 69
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 129 0
J. Hammond 9 129 0 65
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 116 0
T. Grimes 8 116 0 32
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 99 0
K. Pitts 9 99 0 30
K. Toney 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 72 1
K. Toney 3 72 1 66
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 1
F. Swain 5 67 1 20
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 65 1
T. Cleveland 4 65 1 35
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 63 1
L. Perine 12 63 1 9
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
R. Wells 2 27 0 24
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 1
J. Copeland 3 23 1 9
N. Wright 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
N. Wright 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Elam 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Elam 0-0 0 2
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Davis 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 10/10
E. McPherson 3/4 0 10/10 19
C. Howard 71 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Howard 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
