When prepping for the majority of his team's foes, Wofford football coach Josh Conklin can point to one or two players on the opposing team that his team must focus on stopping or at least slowing.

The Terriers' Saturday game at No. 4 Clemson presents a much different challenge.

"That's the biggest issue with these guys -- who do we take away," Conklin recently asked reporters. "You go down through the list, and where does it stop? There are seven or eight guys on offense, and then on defense they've got a plethora of players who are playing at a very high level. It's not a matchup that's advantageous for us, obviously."

Indeed, Clemson (8-0) is a 47-point favorite in the game and has never lost to a FCS opponent, going 33-0.

Wofford, however, isn't one's average FCS foe. The Terriers, who have won five in a row, will bring a 5-2 record into the game. They are perennial contenders in the Southern Conference as well as the FCS playoffs.

"I know our players are going to be excited to go match up against the best of the best," said Conklin, a former defensive coordinator at Pittsburgh who is in his second season at the Wofford helm. "I don't think anybody expects us to be in the football game, but let's go down there and compete for 60 minutes.

"We'll try to move the sticks as much as we can and control the clock and see if we can't keep it close for as long as we can and try to give them a little bit of a game."

Wofford has done that before. In a 2011 contest at Clemson, the Terriers and Tigers were tied 21-21 at halftime before Clemson rallied for a 35-27 victory.

"I remember getting booed coming off at halftime," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "They were tough, man. It's not easy. Everybody thinks you can just roll out there and win. Their scheme kind of neutralizes you a bit."

Wofford employs an option offense with varied personnel groupings and plenty of misdirection. The Terriers rank No. 2 nationally among FCS teams in rushing, averaging 361.7 yards per game. Senior quarterback Joe Newman leads the way with a 108.6-yard average.

"I know they'll be pumped up and ready to play Clemson," Swinney said.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is coming off one of his best games this season in a 59-7 win against Boston College. He completed 16 of 19 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns and found a "hidden" weapon in graduate wide receiver Diondre Overton, whose three receptions each went for scores.

Overton finished with 119 receiving yards, more than he had on the season overall coming in.

Clemson's defense, meanwhile, ranks among the national leaders in several categories, including opponents' scoring (tied for sixth), total defense (fourth), tackles for loss (tied for ninth) and sacks (tied for ninth).

"After eight games, we've had an excellent season," said Swinney, whose team has won 23 consecutive games. "We're clicking into November now, and it's what we call our championship phase. It's an exciting time."

Wofford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Newman 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.7% 667 5 4 140.7
J. Newman 41/75 667 5 4
M. Mosley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 44 0 1 63.3
M. Mosley 4/9 44 0 1
P. Derrick 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 19 0 0 179.8
P. Derrick 2/2 19 0 0
J. Weirick 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Weirick 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Newman 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 769 11
J. Newman 94 769 11 59
B. Morgan 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 418 5
B. Morgan 79 418 5 58
J. Allen 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 381 2
J. Allen 30 381 2 78
N. Walker 21 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 267 3
N. Walker 51 267 3 56
R. Lovelace 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 207 1
R. Lovelace 41 207 1 37
D. VanCleave 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 188 2
D. VanCleave 25 188 2 26
I. Mulligan 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 128 1
I. Mulligan 13 128 1 41
M. Mosley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 94 2
M. Mosley 16 94 2 46
J. Broussard 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 50 0
J. Broussard 15 50 0 9
T. Luther 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 30 0
T. Luther 7 30 0 10
P. Derrick 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 1
P. Derrick 2 9 1 10
J. Weirick 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Weirick 2 8 0 4
E. Suggs 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
E. Suggs 2 5 0 3
A. Riazzi 25 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
A. Riazzi 2 3 0 3
K. Sanders 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
K. Sanders 2 -4 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Luther 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 217 2
T. Luther 7 217 2 71
D. VanCleave 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 192 2
D. VanCleave 14 192 2 67
L. Parker 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 104 0
L. Parker 7 104 0 29
J. Hill 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 76 0
J. Hill 6 76 0 17
G. Moore 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
G. Moore 4 55 0 32
D. Lindsey 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
D. Lindsey 2 25 0 14
E. Suggs 32 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
E. Suggs 1 23 0 23
B. Morgan 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
B. Morgan 3 22 0 14
K. Sanders 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 1
K. Sanders 3 16 1 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Carter 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 34/34
L. Carter 6/8 0 34/34 52
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 1809 17 8 157.4
T. Lawrence 137/209 1809 17 8
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 286 3 0 133.2
C. Brice 26/45 286 3 0
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 56 0 1 72.5
T. Phommachanh 6/12 56 0 1
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 23 0 0 293.2
T. Etienne 1/1 23 0 0
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 0 0 0 100
B. Batson 1/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 890 9
T. Etienne 114 890 9 90
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 378 3
L. Dixon 60 378 3 32
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 229 5
T. Lawrence 46 229 5 25
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 197 2
C. Mellusi 27 197 2 57
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 101 1
M. Dukes 20 101 1 24
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 74 1
D. Rencher 16 74 1 14
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 56 0
T. Phommachanh 12 56 0 12
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 51 0
C. Brice 9 51 0 16
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 29 1
A. Rodgers 1 29 1 29
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
B. Batson 3 15 0 6
P. McClure 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
P. McClure 2 12 0 9
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Swinney 1 8 0 8
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
X. Thomas 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 588 3
T. Higgins 27 588 3 62
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 394 4
J. Ross 32 394 4 48
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 294 3
A. Rodgers 20 294 3 87
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 191 3
D. Overton 10 191 3 63
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 161 2
J. Ngata 11 161 2 37
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 161 1
T. Etienne 18 161 1 27
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 58 2
C. Powell 9 58 2 19
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
J. Chalk 7 46 0 10
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
T. Chase 5 42 0 13
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
L. Dixon 6 40 0 22
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 2
F. Ladson Jr. 5 38 2 21
L. Price 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
L. Price 3 36 0 19
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
W. Swinney 4 32 0 20
D. Allen 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
D. Allen 3 27 0 10
J. Lay 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Lay 1 20 0 20
D. Swinney 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Swinney 2 11 0 11
B. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
B. Spector 2 8 0 5
C. Groomes 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Groomes 1 8 0 8
W. Brown 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Brown 1 8 0 8
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Rencher 2 6 0 10
J. Banks 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Banks 1 5 0 5
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Lawrence 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Wallace 0-0 0 2
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Terrell 0-0 0 1
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Johnson 0-0 0 1
C. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Smith 0-0 0 1
D. Kendrick 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Kendrick 0-0 0 1
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
T. Muse 0-0 0 3
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Goodrich 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/12 39/39
B. Potter 7/12 0 39/39 60
S. Sawicki 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 6/6
S. Sawicki 1/2 0 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
