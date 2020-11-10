|
Improved Rutgers ready and favored against Illinois
Rutgers joined the Big Ten Conference in the 2014 season and this season the Scarlet Knights have finally managed to score at least 20 points in three straight conference games.
The Scarlet Knights may have only one win to show for the improved offense, but it is a sign of their improvement under coach Greg Schiano as they head into Saturday's game against Illinois in Piscataway, N.J. Yet, Schiano isn't ready to accept congratulations quite yet.
"Other people's records and everything going on in the league, it means absolutely nothing to the result on Saturday," Schiano said. "It can't. Everything has to be focused on our preparation to go out and play the best we can play against Illinois."
Rutgers (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten) began Schiano's second stint with the team -- the first was from 2001-11 -- with an eye-opening, 38-27 win at Michigan State on Oct. 24. The Knights followed that with a 37-21 loss to Indiana in their home opener, and then last week's 49-27 loss at Ohio State, when they trailed 35-3 at halftime.
"We feel some confidence just from the fight," Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral said. "I'm proud of my guys for not laying down. They showed a lot of grit and ability to chop even in tough circumstances."
Vedral was 22 of 33 for 168 yards at Ohio State and has a 63.5 completion percentage for the season, with three touchdown passes.
Illinois (0-3, 0-3) will be without quarterback Brandon Peters for a third straight game as he recovers from COVID-19. Sophomore Coran Taylor started in Saturday's 41-14 loss to Minnesota, and threw (106 yards) and ran (42) for a combined 148 yards as Illinois was outgained 541-287.
"They dominated us on both sides of the football," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "We had a couple of takeaways, and that was good, but not much else happened."
On Saturday, Smith will have a second quarterback at his disposal: Isaiah Williams is expected to be available after finishing his 14-day quarantine. He was among 12 players unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.
"He's getting all the coaching in the film room that Coran, and everybody else was getting while he was away," Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said of Williams. "What Isaiah missed is the physical reps."
Whoever gets time at quarterback, the Fighting Illini hope to see improvement for an offense with the fewest average passing yards (162.7 per game) in the Big Ten. The offense is 13th in the conference in total yards at 325.7 a game.
"We're underdogs again, and I see why," Smith said, alluding to Rutgers being established as a favorite for the first time since 2014 (against Indiana). "As much as anything, we are playing Rutgers, but it's also about us not playing our best ball."
--Field Level Media
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Taylor
|C. Taylor
|23/46
|379
|3
|2
B. Peters
|B. Peters
|8/19
|87
|0
|0
M. Robinson
|M. Robinson
|3/4
|22
|0
|0
I. Williams
|I. Williams
|0/3
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Epstein
|M. Epstein
|32
|207
|2
|0
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|18
|116
|0
|0
B. Peters
|B. Peters
|7
|75
|0
|0
C. Taylor
|C. Taylor
|36
|74
|0
|0
K. Cumby
|K. Cumby
|2
|11
|0
|0
M. Robinson
|M. Robinson
|4
|5
|0
|0
I. Williams
|I. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|0
J. Norwood
|J. Norwood
|2
|1
|0
|0
R. Love III
|R. Love III
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Hightower
|B. Hightower
|6
|129
|1
|0
J. Imatorbhebhe
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|9
|129
|1
|0
D. Barker
|D. Barker
|8
|110
|0
|0
D. Imatorbhebhe
|D. Imatorbhebhe
|3
|54
|1
|0
M. Epstein
|M. Epstein
|2
|29
|0
|0
K. Cumby
|K. Cumby
|1
|17
|0
|0
C. Washington
|C. Washington
|1
|8
|0
|0
D. Navarro
|D. Navarro
|1
|5
|0
|0
L. Ford
|L. Ford
|1
|4
|0
|0
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Witherspoon
|D. Witherspoon
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Griffin
|C. Griffin
|1/1
|0
|5/5
|0
J. McCourt
|J. McCourt
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
N. Vedral
|N. Vedral
|61/96
|467
|3
|4
A. Sitkowski
|A. Sitkowski
|9/13
|62
|0
|0
J. Langan
|J. Langan
|5/5
|-1
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
I. Pacheco
|I. Pacheco
|35
|153
|2
|0
K. Adams
|K. Adams
|9
|69
|1
|0
N. Vedral
|N. Vedral
|30
|55
|1
|0
A. Young
|A. Young
|14
|38
|0
|0
J. Langan
|J. Langan
|8
|25
|2
|0
A. Cruickshank
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|21
|0
|0
A. Sitkowski
|A. Sitkowski
|3
|5
|0
|0
R. O'Neal
|R. O'Neal
|1
|4
|1
|0
T. Avery
|T. Avery
|1
|2
|0
|0
B. Melton
|B. Melton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Melton
|B. Melton
|15
|184
|2
|0
A. Cruickshank
|A. Cruickshank
|14
|106
|0
|0
S. Jones
|S. Jones
|10
|81
|1
|0
I. Pacheco
|I. Pacheco
|12
|75
|0
|0
A. Young
|A. Young
|10
|31
|0
|0
P. Woods
|P. Woods
|3
|25
|0
|0
I. Washington
|I. Washington
|4
|16
|0
|0
J. Haskins
|J. Haskins
|2
|12
|1
|0
C. Dremel
|C. Dremel
|1
|7
|0
|0
M. Alaimo
|M. Alaimo
|3
|7
|0
|0
J. Langan
|J. Langan
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
G. Fava
|G. Fava
|2/2
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
061.5 O/U
-9
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
NILL
0
057.5 O/U
+7.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
0
058 O/U
-2.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
062 O/U
-14
Thu 8:00pm FS1
-
IOWA
MINN
0
058 O/U
+3.5
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
FAU
FIU
0
041.5 O/U
+8.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
7CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
UK
0
042 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TCU
WVU
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WAKE
UNC
0
066 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WCAR
22LIB
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
ILL
RUT
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
053 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
ARMY
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
10IND
MICHST
0
052 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
0
057 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SALA
25LALAF
0
053.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
0
062.5 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 2:30pm FS2
-
SFLA
HOU
0
057.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
045 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm
-
2ND
BC
0
049.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
20USC
ARIZ
0
067.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RICE
LATECH
0
050 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
073.5 O/U
+25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
GAS
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
USM
WKY
0
048.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
066.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
COLO
STNFRD
0
054 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
052.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
057 O/U
-1.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
NMEX
0
062.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
PITT
GATECH
0
051 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
11OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
19SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ARK
6FLA
0
062.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
FSU
NCST
0
060 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
13WISC
MICH
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
075.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
047 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
UNLV
SJST
0
059 O/U
-15.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
OREGST
WASH
0
052.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
5TXAM
TENN
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN