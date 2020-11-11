|
|
|TEMPLE
|UCF
UCF looks to build on youthful gains vs. Temple
With an open date last week following a win at Houston, UCF is looking forward to getting back home to play before friends and family in Orlando when Temple visits Saturday night.
"Excited about getting back in front of our home crowd here Saturday, too," Knights coach Josh Heupel said.
Early losses to Tulsa and at Memphis have pretty much knocked the Knights (4-2, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) out of the league race, especially with No. 7 Cincinnati rolling along unbeaten. Tulsa also is unbeaten in league play, and SMU and Memphis are ahead of the Knights.
But at least the Knights will come in on a high note. Their 44-21 win at Houston came in a sterling defensive effort despite losing four veteran defensive starters just a couple of days before the game.
Tackle Kenny Turnier, end Randy Charlton, linebacker Eric Mitchell and defensive back Antwan Collier were kicked off the team following an incident involving a traffic stop and dispute with campus police on Oct. 29.
That gave sophomores Cam Goode, Landon Woodson and Tatum Bethune along with junior Derek Gainous the opportunity to start.
Gainous led the Knights in tackles with nine, one more than Bethune, and Goode and Woodson had three tackles each. Bethune and Woodson also were credited with breaking up two passes apiece.
Offensively, the Knights got a nice game out of quarterback Dillon Gabriel (19 of 33 for 328 yards and two touchdowns), and Jaylon Robinson had 107 yards on five receptions. Both also are sophomores.
Heupel is looking forward to seeing progress from all of the young players in the last three games of the season.
"I want to see growth from a lot of our guys," he said. "We're only as good as our next performance. I like a lot of things that we did when we were on the road there a week ago.
"But for all of us it's a matter of preparing in great urgency, playing harder than our opponent, and then playing as a football team. Individually for Dillon, I think he can continue being great in his decision making. He's done a great job of taking care of the ball for the most part this season."
The Owls (1-4, 1-4) have been coping with COVID-19 issues and injuries all season, and it shows in their record. They lost their third consecutive game last week, 47-23 at SMU, as the Mustangs outscored the Owls 27-7 in the fourth quarter.
With veteran quarterback Anthony Russo out with an injured shoulder, coach Rod Carey gave sophomore Trad Beatty the start and rotated him with sophomore Re-al Mitchell. They combined to complete 17 of 30 passes for 211 yards with no interceptions in making just their second appearances of the season.
"They were both a lot calmer this week," Carey said. "Obviously, it's Game 2 so there was more of a sense of comfort right there. Some things they have to get better, but I was pleased to see the improvement."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Russo
|A. Russo
|92/135
|863
|9
|6
|
T. Beatty
|T. Beatty
|17/27
|230
|1
|1
|
R. Mitchell
|R. Mitchell
|16/29
|126
|1
|0
|
B. Mack
|B. Mack
|1/1
|35
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|78
|308
|1
|0
|
T. Ruley
|T. Ruley
|36
|168
|1
|0
|
R. Mitchell
|R. Mitchell
|24
|103
|0
|0
|
E. Saydee
|E. Saydee
|8
|26
|0
|0
|
A. Russo
|A. Russo
|21
|22
|2
|0
|
O. Neely
|O. Neely
|2
|13
|0
|0
|
J. Barbon
|J. Barbon
|1
|8
|0
|0
|
R. Jones
|R. Jones
|2
|6
|0
|0
|
K. Dobbins
|K. Dobbins
|3
|5
|0
|0
|
J. Blue
|J. Blue
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
B. Mack
|B. Mack
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
T. Beatty
|T. Beatty
|10
|-10
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Jones
|R. Jones
|31
|370
|2
|0
|
J. Blue
|J. Blue
|36
|300
|5
|0
|
B. Mack
|B. Mack
|21
|254
|3
|0
|
D. Martin-Robinson
|D. Martin-Robinson
|8
|108
|0
|0
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|12
|62
|0
|0
|
D. Fox
|D. Fox
|5
|46
|0
|0
|
J. Barbon
|J. Barbon
|5
|44
|0
|0
|
T. Ruley
|T. Ruley
|3
|26
|0
|0
|
D. Pittman
|D. Pittman
|2
|20
|0
|0
|
A. Jarman
|A. Jarman
|1
|11
|1
|0
|
K. Reams
|K. Reams
|1
|9
|0
|0
|
R. Stevenson
|R. Stevenson
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Clark
|E. Clark
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Braswell
|C. Braswell
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel
|D. Gabriel
|167/261
|2506
|21
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. McCrae
|G. McCrae
|89
|496
|5
|0
|
O. Anderson
|O. Anderson
|87
|480
|3
|0
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|41
|232
|3
|0
|
D. Gabriel
|D. Gabriel
|48
|118
|1
|0
|
J. Richardson
|J. Richardson
|11
|65
|1
|0
|
D. Good
|D. Good
|2
|21
|0
|0
|
C. Schneider
|C. Schneider
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
R. Harvey
|R. Harvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Mitchell
|E. Mitchell
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|59
|840
|6
|0
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|37
|709
|4
|0
|
R. O'Keefe
|R. O'Keefe
|14
|356
|3
|0
|
J. Harris
|J. Harris
|16
|249
|4
|0
|
T. Nixon
|T. Nixon
|4
|94
|2
|0
|
O. Anderson
|O. Anderson
|10
|56
|0
|0
|
S. Credle
|S. Credle
|6
|54
|0
|0
|
J. Hescock
|J. Hescock
|8
|48
|2
|0
|
G. McCrae
|G. McCrae
|6
|46
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson
|A. Johnson
|3
|26
|0
|0
|
D. Good
|D. Good
|2
|22
|0
|0
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Gainous
|D. Gainous
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Grant
|R. Grant
|0-0
|0
|3
|
S. Zayas
|S. Zayas
|0-0
|0
|1
|
E. Gilyard
|E. Gilyard
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Celiscar
|J. Celiscar
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Obarski
|D. Obarski
|8/12
|0
|30/32
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
AKRON
OHIO
10
24
Final CBSSN
-
KENTST
BGREEN
62
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
10
42
Final ESPN
-
EMICH
BALLST
0
061.5 O/U
-9
Wed 7:00pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
NILL
0
057.5 O/U
+7.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPU
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
0
058 O/U
-2.5
Wed 8:00pm ESPN
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
062 O/U
-14
Thu 8:00pm FS1
-
IOWA
MINN
0
058 O/U
+3.5
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
FAU
FIU
0
041.5 O/U
+8.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ECU
7CINCY
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
PSU
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
UK
0
042 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
TCU
WVU
0
045.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
WAKE
UNC
0
066 O/U
-13.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WCAR
22LIB
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
ILL
RUT
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
9MIAMI
VATECH
0
067.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
15CSTCAR
TROY
0
053 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
ARMY
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
10IND
MICHST
0
052 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm
-
MTSU
16MRSHL
0
057 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
SALA
25LALAF
0
053.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
APLST
0
062.5 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 2:30pm FS2
-
SFLA
HOU
0
057.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
045 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
UAB
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm
-
2ND
BC
0
049.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
20USC
ARIZ
0
067.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RICE
LATECH
0
050 O/U
-1
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
3OHIOST
MD
0
073.5 O/U
+25
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
GAS
0
051 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
USM
WKY
0
048.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
066.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
COLO
STNFRD
0
054 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
052.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
057 O/U
-1.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
NMEX
0
062.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 6:30pm FS2
-
PITT
GATECH
0
051 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
11OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
19SMU
TULSA
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ARK
6FLA
0
062.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
FSU
NCST
0
060 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
13WISC
MICH
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
075.5 O/U
-24
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23NWEST
PURDUE
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
CAL
ARIZST
0
047 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm ESP2
-
UNLV
SJST
0
059 O/U
-15.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
UTAH
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
+3
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
OREGST
WASH
0
052.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
12UGA
MIZZOU
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
5TXAM
TENN
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
0
PPD CBS
-
AF
WYO
0
0
CBSSN