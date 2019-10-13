AP Top 25 poll: LSU jumps Clemson for No. 2 spot in latest college football rankings

The new AP Top 25 poll was released Sunday afternoon, with LSU leaping past three spots to reach No. 2 after beating Florida 42-28 on Saturday night. The Gators didn't fall far, moving from No. 7 to No. 9. LSU moved past both Clemson and Ohio State, even though Clemson beat Florida State by 31. Ohio State had the week off.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Georgia fell from No. 3 to No. 10 following its double-overtime loss to unranked South Carolina. What will surely be a subject of debate is that the Bulldogs find themselves two spots behind a Notre Dame team they beat just a few weeks ago. This week also sees four new teams included in the poll, as Minnesota debuts at No. 20, Missouri comes in at No. 22 while Appalachian State and Washington fill the bottom two spots in the poll.

Check out the full AP poll below:

AP Top 25 poll

1. Alabama (30 first-place votes)

2. LSU (12)

3. Clemson (11)

4. Ohio State (9)

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Penn State

8. Notre Dame

9. Florida

10. Georgia

11. Auburn

12. Oregon

13. Utah

14. Boise State

15. Texas

16. Michigan

17. Arizona State

18. Baylor

19. SMU

20. Minnesota

21. Cincinnati

22. Missouri

23. Iowa

24. Appalachian State

25. Washington

Dropped out: No. 19 Wake Forest, No. 20 Virginia, No. 23 Memphis, No. 24 Cincinnati

Others Receiving Votes: Tulane 55, Iowa State 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, USC 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego State 2, Louisiana Tech 1