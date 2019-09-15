AP Top 25 poll: Michigan drops out of top 10, Utah enters in latest college football rankings
The Wolverines were off in Week 3 but have a huge road game against Wisconsin in Week 4
A mostly chalky Week 3 in college football resulted in zero changes within the top 10 of the coaches poll. By and large, the latest AP Top 25 poll ended up looking the same as well. The biggest change at the top, if you want to call it that, is Michigan falling from No. 10 to No. 11. The Wolverines are replaced by Utah, who beat Idaho State 31-0 on Saturday. While Michigan had an open week, it faces a huge road test next weekend when it travels to Wisconsin. The Badgers came in the latest poll tied at No. 13 with Big Ten foe Penn State.
Three new teams entered the AP Top 25 this week: Cal, Arizona State and TCU.
Here are the rankings in their entirety.
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Florida
10. Utah
11. Michigan
12. Texas
13T. Penn State
13T. Wisconsin
15. UCF
16. Oregon
17. Texas A&M
18. Iowa
19. Washington State
20. Boise State
21. Virginia
22. Washington
23. Cal
24. Arizona State
25. TCU
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 91, Oklahoma State 51, Army 50, Michigan State 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, Brigham Young 12, Iowa State 7, Temple 7, Mississippi State 4, Appalachian State 2, Minnesota 1
