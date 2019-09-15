AP Top 25 poll: Michigan drops out of top 10, Utah enters in latest college football rankings

A mostly chalky Week 3 in college football resulted in zero changes within the top 10 of the coaches poll. By and large, the latest AP Top 25 poll ended up looking the same as well. The biggest change at the top, if you want to call it that, is Michigan falling from No. 10 to No. 11. The Wolverines are replaced by Utah, who beat Idaho State 31-0 on Saturday. While Michigan had an open week, it faces a huge road test next weekend when it travels to Wisconsin. The Badgers came in the latest poll tied at No. 13 with Big Ten foe Penn State.

Three new teams entered the AP Top 25 this week: Cal, Arizona State and TCU.

Here are the rankings in their entirety.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Florida

10. Utah

11. Michigan

12. Texas

13T. Penn State

13T. Wisconsin

15. UCF

16. Oregon

17. Texas A&M

18. Iowa

19. Washington State

20. Boise State

21. Virginia

22. Washington

23. Cal

24. Arizona State

25. TCU

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 91, Oklahoma State 51, Army 50, Michigan State 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, Brigham Young 12, Iowa State 7, Temple 7, Mississippi State 4, Appalachian State 2, Minnesota 1