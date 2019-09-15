Coaches Poll top 25: Penn State drops, Arizona State arrives in latest college football rankings

While there were plenty of upsets and near-upsets across the college football landscape in Week 3, the end results as they pertain to the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll stayed relatively the same. In fact, the entire top 10 remained exactly as it was this time last week with Clemson and Alabama continuing to grab the only available first-place votes.

Outside of the top 10, though, there were minor shakeups. Penn State dropped one spot as it swaped positions with Utah after holding on to beat Pitt 17-10. Washington State and Boise State also rose slightly after Michigan State lost at home to Arizona State 10-7. The Spartans dropped out of the top 25 entirely while the Sun Devils were the biggest risers to No. 24. Mississippi State, USC and Maryland also dropped out after Week 3 losses while Virginia, Cal and Kansas State entered the rankings for the first time this season.

Here's the latest Coaches Poll in its entirety (first-place votes in parenthesis):

1. Clemson (62)

2. Alabama (3)

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. LSU

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Florida

9. Auburn

10. Michigan

11. Utah

12. Penn State

13. Texas

14. Wisconsin

15. Texas A&M

16. UCF

17. Oregon

18. Iowa

19. Washington State

20. Boise State

21. Washington

22. Virginia

23. Cal

24. Arizona State

25. Kansas State

Other receiving votes: Oklahoma State 100; Memphis 68; Texas Christian 55; Michigan State 47; Wake Forest 33; Army 31; Brigham Young 25; Kentucky 14; Appalachian State 12; Temple 7; Mississippi State 6; Minnesota 5; Maryland 5; Nebraska 4; Navy 4; Duke 4; Tulane 3; Iowa State 3; Wyoming 1; Southern Methodist 1; Southern California 1; Arizona 1.