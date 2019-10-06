AP Top 25 poll: Ohio State moves into tie with Georgia in college football rankings

The Buckeyes moved up one spot into a tie with Georgia for No. 3

Alabama and Clemson were both off in Week 6, and while both teams held their respective positions at No. 1 and No. 2 in the new AP Top 25 there is reason to believe the Crimson Tide and the Tigers have some challengers in the top 10 that are setting their eyes on championship contention. 

Ohio State faced its toughest opponent of the year with Michigan State in town and the ease with which the Buckeyes dispatched of Sparty has Ryan Day's team up one spot in the AP poll, now tied with Georgia at No. 3. 

Florida had one of the biggest wins of the week, defending home turf and taking down Auburn in the only top-10 matchup of the weekend. The Swamp was rocking, the Gators defense looked ferocious and now Florida, up three spots to No. 7, sets its sights on another top-10 date with LSU in Week 7. LSU, still at No. 5 in the AP poll, was in action but out of conference on Saturday, cruising to a 42-6 win at home against Utah State

Auburn fell after the loss in Gainesville, Florida but remained in the rankings at No. 12. Washington, UCF and Oklahoma State did not enjoy the same adjustment, all falling from the top 25 after Week 6 losses. Those defeats opened up spots in the 20s for new arrivals Baylor, Memphis and Cincinnati

Check out the full AP Top 25 poll below: 

AP Top 25 poll 

RankTeamRecordPointsPrevious
1Alabama (32)5-01,5031
2Clemson (15)5-01,4332
T-3Georgia (3)5-01,3933
T-3Ohio State (10)6-01,3934
5LSU (2)5-01,3525
6Oklahoma5-01,2686
7Florida6-01,16310
8Wisconsin5-01,1058
9Notre Dame435561,0469
10Penn State5-095812
11Texas4355694711
12Auburn435869207
13Oregon4355682813
14Boise State5-065416
15Utah4355662417
16Michigan4355661819
17Iowa4355645414
18Arizona State4355638820
19Wake Forest5-038022
20Virginia4355635323
21SMU6-028524
22Baylor5-0260NR
23Memphis5-0189NR
24Texas A&M4352616525
25Cincinnati43556118NR

Dropped out: Washington (15), UCF (18), Oklahoma State (21), Michigan State (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian State 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan State 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, USC 5, Iowa State 5, Pittsburgh 2

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

