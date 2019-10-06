AP Top 25 poll: Ohio State moves into tie with Georgia in college football rankings

Alabama and Clemson were both off in Week 6, and while both teams held their respective positions at No. 1 and No. 2 in the new AP Top 25 there is reason to believe the Crimson Tide and the Tigers have some challengers in the top 10 that are setting their eyes on championship contention.

Ohio State faced its toughest opponent of the year with Michigan State in town and the ease with which the Buckeyes dispatched of Sparty has Ryan Day's team up one spot in the AP poll, now tied with Georgia at No. 3.

Florida had one of the biggest wins of the week, defending home turf and taking down Auburn in the only top-10 matchup of the weekend. The Swamp was rocking, the Gators defense looked ferocious and now Florida, up three spots to No. 7, sets its sights on another top-10 date with LSU in Week 7. LSU, still at No. 5 in the AP poll, was in action but out of conference on Saturday, cruising to a 42-6 win at home against Utah State.

Auburn fell after the loss in Gainesville, Florida but remained in the rankings at No. 12. Washington, UCF and Oklahoma State did not enjoy the same adjustment, all falling from the top 25 after Week 6 losses. Those defeats opened up spots in the 20s for new arrivals Baylor, Memphis and Cincinnati.

Check out the full AP Top 25 poll below:

AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Alabama (32) 5-0 1,503 1 2 Clemson (15) 5-0 1,433 2 T-3 Georgia (3) 5-0 1,393 3 T-3 Ohio State (10) 6-0 1,393 4 5 LSU (2) 5-0 1,352 5 6 Oklahoma 5-0 1,268 6 7 Florida 6-0 1,163 10 8 Wisconsin 5-0 1,105 8 9 Notre Dame 43556 1,046 9 10 Penn State 5-0 958 12 11 Texas 43556 947 11 12 Auburn 43586 920 7 13 Oregon 43556 828 13 14 Boise State 5-0 654 16 15 Utah 43556 624 17 16 Michigan 43556 618 19 17 Iowa 43556 454 14 18 Arizona State 43556 388 20 19 Wake Forest 5-0 380 22 20 Virginia 43556 353 23 21 SMU 6-0 285 24 22 Baylor 5-0 260 NR 23 Memphis 5-0 189 NR 24 Texas A&M 43526 165 25 25 Cincinnati 43556 118 NR

Dropped out: Washington (15), UCF (18), Oklahoma State (21), Michigan State (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian State 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan State 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, USC 5, Iowa State 5, Pittsburgh 2