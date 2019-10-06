AP Top 25 poll: Ohio State moves into tie with Georgia in college football rankings
The Buckeyes moved up one spot into a tie with Georgia for No. 3
Alabama and Clemson were both off in Week 6, and while both teams held their respective positions at No. 1 and No. 2 in the new AP Top 25 there is reason to believe the Crimson Tide and the Tigers have some challengers in the top 10 that are setting their eyes on championship contention.
Ohio State faced its toughest opponent of the year with Michigan State in town and the ease with which the Buckeyes dispatched of Sparty has Ryan Day's team up one spot in the AP poll, now tied with Georgia at No. 3.
Florida had one of the biggest wins of the week, defending home turf and taking down Auburn in the only top-10 matchup of the weekend. The Swamp was rocking, the Gators defense looked ferocious and now Florida, up three spots to No. 7, sets its sights on another top-10 date with LSU in Week 7. LSU, still at No. 5 in the AP poll, was in action but out of conference on Saturday, cruising to a 42-6 win at home against Utah State.
Auburn fell after the loss in Gainesville, Florida but remained in the rankings at No. 12. Washington, UCF and Oklahoma State did not enjoy the same adjustment, all falling from the top 25 after Week 6 losses. Those defeats opened up spots in the 20s for new arrivals Baylor, Memphis and Cincinnati.
Check out the full AP Top 25 poll below:
AP Top 25 poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Alabama (32)
|5-0
|1,503
|1
|2
|Clemson (15)
|5-0
|1,433
|2
|T-3
|Georgia (3)
|5-0
|1,393
|3
|T-3
|Ohio State (10)
|6-0
|1,393
|4
|5
|LSU (2)
|5-0
|1,352
|5
|6
|Oklahoma
|5-0
|1,268
|6
|7
|Florida
|6-0
|1,163
|10
|8
|Wisconsin
|5-0
|1,105
|8
|9
|Notre Dame
|43556
|1,046
|9
|10
|Penn State
|5-0
|958
|12
|11
|Texas
|43556
|947
|11
|12
|Auburn
|43586
|920
|7
|13
|Oregon
|43556
|828
|13
|14
|Boise State
|5-0
|654
|16
|15
|Utah
|43556
|624
|17
|16
|Michigan
|43556
|618
|19
|17
|Iowa
|43556
|454
|14
|18
|Arizona State
|43556
|388
|20
|19
|Wake Forest
|5-0
|380
|22
|20
|Virginia
|43556
|353
|23
|21
|SMU
|6-0
|285
|24
|22
|Baylor
|5-0
|260
|NR
|23
|Memphis
|5-0
|189
|NR
|24
|Texas A&M
|43526
|165
|25
|25
|Cincinnati
|43556
|118
|NR
Dropped out: Washington (15), UCF (18), Oklahoma State (21), Michigan State (25)
Others Receiving Votes: Minnesota 80, Missouri 64, Appalachian State 61, Washington 54, Tulane 25, California 20, Michigan State 17, Arizona 11, UCF 9, USC 5, Iowa State 5, Pittsburgh 2
