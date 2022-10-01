After a couple of weeks of cross-conference matchups, most of the Power Five is jumping into their conference slate as part of the Week 5 college football schedule. The SEC has five matchups on Saturday, highlighted by No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 20 Arkansas (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), which has been dominated by the Tide in recent years. Alabama has won 15 straight vs. the Hogs and is a 17-point favorite in the latest Week 5 college football odds per Caesars Sportsbook. Other SEC contests include No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 1 Georgia vs. Missouri and LSU vs. Auburn.

Sometimes with these rivalry games, you just need to throw the spreads out the window as they often end up much closer than expected. Last year Bama beat Arkansas by just a touchdown despite being a 20.5-point favorite. Can we expect another close one on Saturday, leading you to side with the Razorbacks when making Week 5 college football bets? Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 5: No. 18 Oklahoma (-5) goes on the road and covers against TCU at noon ET on Saturday. OU is coming off a shocking defeat to unranked Kansas State while TCU moved to 3-0 with a win over SMU. But the Sooners' overall body of work is much more impressive as it has balance on both sides of the ball under first-year coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma ranks among the top quartile of FBS teams in both points scored and points allowed, while TCU is outside the top 50 in scoring defense.

That should present lots of opportunities for Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel who has thrown 11 touchdowns to zero interceptions. Just seven players in all of college football have accounted for more total TDs than Gabriel's 13, and he's projected to add three more to that total on Saturday. Oklahoma has dominated this series, winning the last eight meetings. Five of the last six wins have come by double-digits, and the model expects it to be six of the last seven after Saturday. It has OU covering as a 6-point favorite in well over 60% of simulations.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 13 Oregon (-17) has no trouble covering the double-digit spread against Stanford in Saturday's 11 p.m. ET kickoff in Eugene. The Ducks got off to a terrible start this season with their blowout loss to Georgia, but they have looked like a completely different team since then. They blew out Eastern Washington and then-No. 12 BYU at home in consecutive weeks before going on the road and squeaking past Washington State last week.

Oregon opened as a 15-point favorite before the early betting action came in on the Ducks, but the model still likes them at the current number. Stanford has already lost a pair of games by double digits, including a 40-22 setback at Washington last week. Quarterback Tanner McKee has thrown four interceptions in three games and the model has him throwing two interceptions on Saturday night in the latest simulations.

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is throwing for nearly 300 yards and at least two touchdowns, while the rushing attack is combining for 200 yards. Stanford does not have enough offense to keep pace with Oregon, which is why the Ducks are covering the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 5 (via Caesars)

Saturday, Oct. 1

Michigan at Iowa (+10.5, 42)

Kentucky at Ole Miss (-6.5, 54.5)

Oklahoma at TCU (+5, 69.5)

Oregon State at Utah (-10.5, 54.5)

Wake Forest at Florida State (-6.5, 66)

Rutgers at Ohio State (-39, 58)

Northwestern at Penn State (-25, 50.5)

Alabama at Arkansas (+17, 61)

Oklahoma State at Baylor (-2.5, 55)

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-4, 45.5)

NC State at Clemson (-7, 45)

Georgia at Missouri (+29, 54)

Arizona State at USC (-25.5, 60)

Stanford at Oregon (-17, 62.5)