Next Game
Sat, Sep 5 @ 7:30 pm ET |
NBC
@ Michigan Wolverines (9-4)
- Michigan Stadium
-
1:58
Myrtle Beach Bowl Picks: Kennesaw State vs Western Michigan
-
3:24
Fanduel CFB Best Bet: Best Leg to Add to a Parlay
-
0:55
Week 14 Highlights: Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan
-
1:52
Week 3 CFB Top 25 Picks: Western Michigan at 9 Illinois
-
0:55
WMU seals MAC Championship with INT, advances to 13-0
-
0:22
Papi White soars for 31-yard TD in MAC Championship Game
-
1:31
Western Michigan and Ohio Line Moves
-
2:35
Where the College Football Playoff got it wrong
Top Willard Ferrell News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-1, 155 lbs
|Birthplace: Homestead, FL
|Class: Senior