To tier a position means to bundle players with a similar projected outcome, creating an alternate form of rankings that will better serve you on Draft Day. Knowing which position to target means knowing where the biggest drop-off is coming, and having tiers will make it immediately apparent during the heat of the draft.

Below are the catcher tiers for 2021, depicting a position that's so lacking in high-end talent that it's difficult to gain a substantive advantage there.

The Elite: J.T. Realmuto

The Near-Elite: Willson Contreras, Salvador Perez

The Next-Best Things: Gary Sanchez, Travis d'Arnaud, Yasmani Grandal, Will Smith

The Fallback Options: Austin Nola, James McCann, Christian Vazquez, Mitch Garver

The Last Resorts: Sean Murphy

The Deep-Leaguers: Max Stassi, Pedro Severino, Yadier Molina, Buster Posey, Jorge Alfaro, Tom Murphy, Sam Huff, Alejandro Kirk

The Leftovers: Daulton Varsho, Carson Kelly, Joey Bart, Wilson Ramos, Danny Jansen, Omar Narvaez, Yan Gomes, Francisco Mejia, Luis Torrens, Adley Rutschman, Kurt Suzuki, Chance Sisco, Jason Castro, Andrew Knapp, Andrew Knizner, Tyler Stephenson, Luis Campusano