Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Which starting pitchers are we concerned about?

Clayton Kershaw's strikeouts and swinging strikes are down, but the results remain mostly great, especially when compared to Jameson Taillon and Sonny Gray. These three are among the group of struggling starting pitchers we discuss on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.

Spoiler alert: We're not worried about Kershaw, but you'll definitely want to hear what we have to say about the rest of the hurlers.

