Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7 include Albert Pujols, Nick Markakis

Great news, guys! For the first time this season, the Rockies have a full week of home games.

Yeah, but good luck finding one you actually want to use in Fantasy -- well, apart from the obvious Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story, who are all too owned to classify as sleepers.

But their lineup isn't the only one to benefit. The Angels and Brewers will each play a series at Coors Field, and several of their hitters are represented here, among the top sleepers for Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13).

As always, all are owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Best hitter matchups for Week 7

1. Rockies LAA2, MIL4

2. Angels @COL2, MIN4

3. Cardinals MIN2, @SD4

4. Orioles KC3, TB4

5. Braves @TB2, @MIA4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 7

1. Diamondbacks @LAD2, WAS4

2. Athletics HOU3, @NYY3

3. Padres WAS3, STL4

4. Twins @STL2, @LAA4

5. Dodgers ARI2, CIN4