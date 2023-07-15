If your first scoring period after the All-Star break is of the extra long 10-day variety, lumping the spare weekend together with the first full week, then I'm sorry to say this rank list isn't for you. There are far more two-start pitchers than what's depicted here, and besides, your lineup has locked already.
But if your first scoring period after the All-Star break consisted only of that spare weekend and you're preparing to set your lineup anew Monday, then let's have at it.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 17 (July 17-23). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
|2
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
|
@
|
@
|3
J. Musgrove SP SD Joe Musgrove SP SD
|
@
|
@
|4
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
|
vs
|
@
|5
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
|
@
|
vs
|6
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
|
@
|
@
|7
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|8
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
|
@
|
@
|9
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|10
|11
J. Montgomery SP STL Jordan Montgomery SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|12
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
|
@
|
vs
|13
T. Wells SP BAL Tyler Wells SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|14
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|15
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
|
@
|
vs
|16
|17
|18
W. Miley SP MIL Wade Miley SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|19
M. Manning SP DET Matt Manning SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|20
C. Carrasco SP NYM Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
|
vs
|
@
|21
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|22
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|23
C. Irvin SP BAL Cole Irvin SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|24
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|25
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|26
|27
Y. Chirinos RP TB Yonny Chirinos RP TB
|
@
|
vs
|28
R. Yarbrough RP KC Ryan Yarbrough RP KC
|
vs
|
@
|29
D. Lynch SP KC Daniel Lynch SP KC
|
vs
|
@
|30
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
vs
|
@
|31
L. Weaver SP CIN Luke Weaver SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|32
Z. Davies SP ARI Zach Davies SP ARI
|
@
|
@