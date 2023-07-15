bryce-elder.jpg

If your first scoring period after the All-Star break is of the extra long 10-day variety, lumping the spare weekend together with the first full week, then I'm sorry to say this rank list isn't for you. There are far more two-start pitchers than what's depicted here, and besides, your lineup has locked already.

But if your first scoring period after the All-Star break consisted only of that spare weekend and you're preparing to set your lineup anew Monday, then let's have at it.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 17 (July 17-23). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
2
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
WAS
Washington
3
J. Musgrove SP SD Joe Musgrove SP SD
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
DET
Detroit
4
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
5
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
6
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
TEX
Texas
7
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
8
L. Giolito SP CHW Lucas Giolito SP CHW
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
9
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
Advisable in most cases
10
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
11
J. Montgomery SP STL Jordan Montgomery SP STL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
12
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
13
T. Wells SP BAL Tyler Wells SP BAL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
14
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
SD
San Diego
15
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
16
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
Better left for points leagues
17
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
OAK
Oakland
18
W. Miley SP MIL Wade Miley SP MIL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
19
M. Manning SP DET Matt Manning SP DET
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
SD
San Diego
No thanks
20
C. Carrasco SP NYM Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
BOS
Boston
21
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
22
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
23
C. Irvin SP BAL Cole Irvin SP BAL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
24
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
25
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
26
B. Hoeing RP MIA Bryan Hoeing RP MIA
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
COL
Colorado
27
Y. Chirinos RP TB Yonny Chirinos RP TB
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
28
R. Yarbrough RP KC Ryan Yarbrough RP KC
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
29
D. Lynch SP KC Daniel Lynch SP KC
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
30
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
MIA
Miami
31
L. Weaver SP CIN Luke Weaver SP CIN
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
32
Z. Davies SP ARI Zach Davies SP ARI
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati