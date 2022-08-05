Trey Mancini DH HOU Houston • #26 • Age: 30 Matchups TEX3, OAK3 Rostered 76% The data suggests that Mancini would have at least twice as many home runs if he played every game at Minute Maid Park. He'll get a full week at his new home with some pretty good matchups against the Rangers and Athletics, though it's possible he doesn't start all six games.

Josh Rojas 3B ARI Arizona • #10 • Age: 28 Matchups PIT4, @COL3 Rostered 69% The Diamondbacks have easily the most favorable hitter matchups of any team this week, facing off against Pirates staff for four games before visiting Colorado for three. It's a good time to bet on the versatile Rojas, who has even pitched in some stolen bases batting atop the lineup.

Alek Thomas CF ARI Arizona • #92 • Age: 22 Matchups PIT4, @COL3 Rostered 49% Thomas has done most of his damage vs. righties this year, batting .271 with an .811 OPS against them compared to .222 and .517 against lefties. That's all the Diamondbacks have on the schedule this week, and the matchups couldn't be better against Pittsburgh and Colorado.

Jorge Mateo SS BAL Baltimore • #3 • Age: 27 Matchups TOR3, @BOS1, @TB3 Rostered 43% Mateo has been a bargain-bin steals source for most of the year, but he's upped his performance over his past 32 games, batting .260 with six homers, seven steals and an .872 OPS. It's good timing for a seven-game slate that features mostly the back ends of the Blue Jays and Rays rotations.

Nico Hoerner SS CHC Chi. Cubs • #2 • Age: 25 Matchups WAS3, @CIN3 Rostered 61% Hoerner hasn't been at his hottest lately but has proven his worth as a multi-category contributor who makes too much contact to slump for long. The Cubs' matchups are hardly prohibitive, featuring pitchers like Anibal Sanchez, Paolo Espino and Graham Ashcraft.

Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 38 Matchups @NYM3, CHC3 Rostered 71% It's not a great week for sleeper hitters, to be honest, so it's easy to lean on someone like Votto when the matchups aren't prohibitive. He gets the Cubs pitching staff to end the week and already has four home runs since the All-Star break.

Jarren Duran CF BOS Boston • #40 • Age: 25 Matchups ATL2, BAL1, NYY3 Rostered 34% The biggest knock on Duran since his return from the minors is that he doesn't play against left-handers, but the Red Sox don't have any of those on the schedule this week. He's been slumping a bit of late, but he still bats leadoff and still can make an impact in the stolen base category.

Luis Rengifo 2B LAA L.A. Angels • #2 • Age: 25 Matchups @OAK3, MIN3 Rostered 15% Rengifo has (tragically) become the Angels' No. 3 hitter with Mike Trout sidelined, and he's currently riding a 17-game hitting streak in which he's batting .373 (25 for 67). Granted, there's little power to be found, but he's a reasonable bet to stay hot against whatever the Athletics and Twins are throwing at him this week.

Trent Grisham CF SD San Diego • #2 • Age: 25 Matchups SF3, @WAS3 Rostered 36% Though he's been a disaster at the dish virtually all season long, Grisham is suddenly showing signs of life, homering in three straight games to begin the month of August. He gets the back end of the Giants rotation to open the week and then an ugly Nationals trio of Patrick Corbin, Cory Abbott and Anibal Sanchez.