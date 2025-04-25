Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 6 (April 28-May 4), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Jacob deGrom, MacKenzie Gore, Reese Olson, Brady Singer, Luis Ortiz, J.T. Ginn, David Peterson, Chris Paddack, Chase Dollander and Miles Mikolas.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
|2
|3
S. Imanaga SP CHC Shota Imanaga SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|4
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|5
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
|
@
|
@
|6
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
|
@
|
@
|7
|8
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
|
vs
|
vs
|9
R. Blanco SP HOU Ronel Blanco SP HOU
|
vs
|
@
|10
R. Olson SP DET Reese Olson SP DET
|
@
|
@
|11
|12
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|13
B. Francis SP TOR Bowden Francis SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|14
G. Canning SP NYM Griffin Canning SP NYM
|
@
|
@
|15
|16
|17
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|18
|19
|20
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
vs
|
@
|21
N. Martinez SP CIN Nick Martinez SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|22
C. Paddack SP MIN Chris Paddack SP MIN
|
@
|
@
|23
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|24
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|25
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|26
T. Sugano SP BAL Tomoyuki Sugano SP BAL
|
vs
|
vs
|27
C. Dollander SP COL Chase Dollander SP COL
|
vs
|
@
|28
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|29
|30
M. Lorenzen SP KC Michael Lorenzen SP KC
|
@
|
@
|31
J. Kochanowicz SP LAA Jack Kochanowicz SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|32
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
|
vs
|
@
|33
S. Newcomb RP BOS Sean Newcomb RP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|34
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|35