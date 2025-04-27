cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 6 (April 28-May 4), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Jacob deGrom, MacKenzie Gore, Reese Olson, Tanner Bibee, Brady Singer, David Peterson, Chris Paddack, German Marquez and Miles Mikolas.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
2
G. Crochet SP BOS Garrett Crochet SP BOS
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
3
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
COL
Colorado
4
J. deGrom SP TEX Jacob deGrom SP TEX
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
5
S. Imanaga SP CHC Shota Imanaga SP CHC
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
6
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
7
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
8
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
9
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
BOS
Boston
Advisable in most cases
10
R. Blanco SP HOU Ronel Blanco SP HOU
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
11
D. May SP LAD Dustin May SP LAD
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
12
R. Olson SP DET Reese Olson SP DET
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
13
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
TOR
Toronto
14
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
TOR
Toronto
15
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
16
B. Francis SP TOR Bowden Francis SP TOR
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
17
G. Canning SP NYM Griffin Canning SP NYM
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
STL
St. Louis
Better left for points leagues
18
A. Heaney SP PIT Andrew Heaney SP PIT
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
SD
San Diego
19
J. Sears SP ATH JP Sears SP ATH
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
MIA
Miami
20
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
WAS
Washington
21
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
STL
St. Louis
22
N. Martinez SP CIN Nick Martinez SP CIN
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
WAS
Washington
No thanks
23
C. Paddack SP MIN Chris Paddack SP MIN
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
BOS
Boston
24
E. Rodriguez SP ARI Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
25
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
26
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
27
T. Sugano SP BAL Tomoyuki Sugano SP BAL
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
28
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
29
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
30
M. Lorenzen SP KC Michael Lorenzen SP KC
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
31
J. Kochanowicz SP LAA Jack Kochanowicz SP LAA
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
DET
Detroit
32
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
33
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
SF
San Francisco
34
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
35
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
SF
San Francisco
36
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
37
B. Wilson RP CHW Bryse Wilson RP CHW
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
HOU
Houston