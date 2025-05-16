cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 8 (May 12-18), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Tarik Skubal, Hunter Brown, Luis Castillo, Logan Henderson, Jesus Luzardo, Gavin Williams, Tomoyuki Sugano, Walker Buehler, Bailey Falter, Kyle Hendricks, Osvaldo Bido and Antonio Senzatela..

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
2
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
4
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
5
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
HOU
Houston
6
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
7
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
ATH
Athletics
8
R. Ray SP SF Robbie Ray SP SF
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
WAS
Washington
9
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
ATH
Athletics
10
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
HOU
Houston
11
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
12
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
13
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
Advisable in most cases
14
L. Henderson SP MIL Logan Henderson SP MIL
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
15
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
16
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
17
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
DET
Detroit
Better left for points leagues
18
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
STL
St. Louis
19
T. Sugano SP BAL Tomoyuki Sugano SP BAL
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
BOS
Boston
20
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
MIA
Miami
21
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
22
W. Warren SP NYY Will Warren SP NYY
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
COL
Colorado
23
B. Brown SP CHC Ben Brown SP CHC
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
24
G. Hoglund SP ATH Gunnar Hoglund SP ATH
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
25
E. Fedde SP STL Erick Fedde SP STL
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
No thanks
26
W. Buehler SP BOS Walker Buehler SP BOS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
27
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
28
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
BOS
Boston
29
H. Dobbins SP BOS Hunter Dobbins SP BOS
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
30
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
DET
Detroit
31
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TEX
Texas
32
M. Parker SP WAS Mitchell Parker SP WAS
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
33
L. Knack SP LAD Landon Knack SP LAD
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
34
Q. Priester SP MIL Quinn Priester SP MIL
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
35
B. Falter SP PIT Bailey Falter SP PIT
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
36
K. Hendricks SP LAA Kyle Hendricks SP LAA
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
MIA
Miami
37
K. Montero SP DET Keider Montero SP DET
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
38
O. Bido SP ATH Osvaldo Bido SP ATH
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
39
C. Quantrill SP MIA Cal Quantrill SP MIA
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
40
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
41
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees