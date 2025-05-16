Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 8 (May 12-18), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Tarik Skubal, Hunter Brown, Luis Castillo, Logan Henderson, Jesus Luzardo, Gavin Williams, Tomoyuki Sugano, Walker Buehler, Bailey Falter, Kyle Hendricks, Osvaldo Bido and Antonio Senzatela..
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
|
@
|
@
|7
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
|
@
|
@
|8
R. Ray SP SF Robbie Ray SP SF
|
vs
|
@
|9
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
|
@
|
@
|10
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|11
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|12
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
|
@
|
vs
|13
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|14
L. Henderson SP MIL Logan Henderson SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|15
|16
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|17
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|18
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
|
@
|
@
|19
|20
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|21
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
|
vs
|
vs
|22
|23
|24
G. Hoglund SP ATH Gunnar Hoglund SP ATH
|
vs
|
vs
|25
|26
W. Buehler SP BOS Walker Buehler SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|27
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|28
|29
H. Dobbins SP BOS Hunter Dobbins SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|30
|31
|32
M. Parker SP WAS Mitchell Parker SP WAS
|
vs
|
vs
|33
|34
Q. Priester SP MIL Quinn Priester SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|35
B. Falter SP PIT Bailey Falter SP PIT
|
vs
|
vs
|36
K. Hendricks SP LAA Kyle Hendricks SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|37
K. Montero SP DET Keider Montero SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|38
O. Bido SP ATH Osvaldo Bido SP ATH
|
vs
|
vs
|39
C. Quantrill SP MIA Cal Quantrill SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|40
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|41
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
|
vs
|
vs