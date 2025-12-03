White amassed 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-117 victory over the Knicks.

After missing Sunday's win over Cleveland due to a right calf contusion, White returned to action and finished as Boston's second-leading scorer. The veteran guard has posted 20-plus points twice in his last three appearances, and he has now scored at least 20 points in six of his 20 regular-season games. He also chipped in five assists for the third time in his last four outings.